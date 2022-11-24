The pandemic induced wobble where Waterloo station lost the title of the UK’s busiest station to Stratford station, has been reversed, although rail traffic is still down on pre-pandemic levels.

During the April 2021 and March 2022 period covered by the annual update from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), Waterloo station saw 41.4 million passenger entries and exits, but that is still far below the estimated 86.9 million passengers before the pandemic hit.

London Victoria retained its position as the second most used station with 36.8 million entries and exits, while London Bridge stayed in third spot with 33.3 million.

Stratford (London) dropped down to fifth with 28.2 million, although that is still managed to be more than double last year’s estimate of 14 million passengers. It’s still far below the pre-pandemic levels though.

There are eight stations that serve the capital in the top 10, and are joined by Birmingham New Street which remained in eighth place (22.7 million) and Manchester Piccadilly, which moved up from last year’s 18th to this year’s 10th (19.6 million).

The top ten busiest stations in the UK

Rank Station Passengers 1 London Waterloo 41.43 million 2 London Victoria 36.77 million 3 London Bridge 33.30 million 4 London Liverpool Street 32.17 million 5 Stratford (London) 28.18 million 6 London Paddington 23.87 million 7 London Euston 23.10 million 8 Birmingham New Street 22.68 million 9 London Kings Cross 20.48 million 10 Manchester Piccadilly 19.58 million

Highbury and Islington, Clapham Junction, Barking, and East Croydon, located outside London Fare Zone 1, dropped out of the top 10.

In the latest year, there were 24 stations in Great Britain with more than 10 million entries and exits. This is compared to just five stations the previous year and 43 stations two years ago.

In Scotland, Glasgow Central remained the most used station with 15.3 million entries and exits, up from 5.3 million last year, but down from 32.5 million two years ago. Edinburgh was the second most used station with 13.6 million entries and exits and Glasgow Queen Street was the third most used station (8.5 million).

Across Wales, Cardiff Central remained the busiest station in the latest year with 7.5 million entries and exits, up from 2 million last year, but down from 12.7 million two years ago.

Newport was second (1.8 million) and Swansea moved up from fourth to third, with 1.5 million.

At the other end of the scale, the station at Heathrow Terminal 4 was the least used station in the UK, with a big fat zero customers — but that’s because it was closed. So, of the stations that were open for passengers, Elton and Orston in Nottinghamshire was the least used open station in the latest year, with 40 recorded entries and exits.

It will automatically lose that title next year, as it will become very popular this year as people want to visit the least used station in the UK, and that popularity will lose it the title next year to one of the other least used stations in the UK.

It also has the advantage for train nerds of being very close to Nottingham town centre, making it a lot easier to get to than some of the previous year’s winners of the least used station title. If you were minded to visit, there’s one train a day from Nottingham, leaving at 4:45pm, and then you’d have to grab the last 833 bus back.

It might be more fun to guess which of the other least used stations will take the title next year.

The top ten quietest stations in the UK

2022 Rank Station Apr 2021 to Mar 2022 Passengers Previous year ranks 2021 2020 2019 1 Elton and Orston 40 13 2 6 2 Teesside Airport 42 7 29 13 3 Stanlow and Thornton 44 5 3 2 4 Denton 50 12 5 1 5 Kirton Lindsey 68 11 22 11 6 Sugar Loaf 76 6 8 44 7 Shippea Hill 102 36 10 29 8 Reddish South 108 17 9 3 9 Coombe Junction Halt 112 25 12 12 10 Scotscalder 116 18 19 15

Feras Alshaker, Director of Planning and Performance at the Office of Rail and Road said: “It is heartening to see passengers return to travelling by rail following what was a difficult period for the industry during the pandemic. There’s still some way to go in order for station usage figures to return to pre-pandemic levels.”