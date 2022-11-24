Published by By Ian Mansfield London exhibitions No Comments ↓

Street art will be taking over the entire Saatchi Gallery next year as an exhibition of the once subversive artform continues its migration into mainstream art.

The exhibition will feature original art, ephemera, photography, site-specific installations, and archival fashion from over 150 artists who have made their name on the streets of the world. The exhibition will also be the first time in eight years a show has occupied the entirety of Saatchi Gallery.

From painting trains to social activism, to the clothes we wear and the soundtracks of our lives, the exhibition will examine how these cultural narratives shifted the public’s perception of underground art and culture.

The exhibition is on a global tour, having been in Los Angele and New York, so the collection on show is global street art, and not just what you’ll find on the corners of Shoreditch.

The exhibition, Beyond the streets London opens at the Saatchi Gallery in February 2023, but tickets have gone on sale now and are available from here.

Adults: £25 | Children (6-16): £10 | Concessions: £15 | Family (2+2): £55

Saatchi Gallery members (costs just £30 per year) get free entry to exhibitions for a year.

