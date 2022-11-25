A western lowland gorilla has arrived in London, to take up residence at London Zoo, as part of an international breeding programme for the Critically Endangered species. The 5ft 4ft tall gorilla, called Kiburi, has come from Zoo Loro Parque in Tenerife, and will be joining London Zoo’s other gorillas, two females Mjukuu and Effie, and youngsters Alika and Gernot.

Because of poaching and disease, the gorilla’s numbers in the wild have declined by more than 60% over the last 20 to 25 years. Even if all of the threats to western lowland gorillas were removed, scientists calculate that the population would require some 75 years to recover.

So London Zoo will be hoping that Kiburi will do the necessary so that more baby gorillas will appear.

Ahead of that, the 18-year-old Kiburi arrived in the UK last Friday, having travelled by plane in a custom-built crate supported by a team of zookeepers, aircraft engineers, cargo handlers, security teams, pilots and drivers.

After spending some time settling in, he was introduced to the rest of the gang earlier this week.

The move was four years in the making.

Following the sad passing of London Zoo’s male Kumbuka in 2018, ZSL London Zoo began the search for a male to take his place, working with the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme (EEP) co-ordinator for Western lowland gorillas, which holds detailed records on each gorilla in the programme.

“We were excited when they suggested Kiburi – a playful but authoritative silverback who had just come of age – but we wanted to make sure, so we flew out to meet him last November and spent five days getting to know him and watching how he interacted with other gorillas” explained gorilla keeper Glynn Hennessy. “We found him to be a calm, friendly individual and a great fit for our own gorilla family’s dynamic. He loves a lie-in in the mornings and is more active in the afternoon, which is why we spent the past few weeks installing lots of fun new climbing apparatus for him to enjoy – when he ventures out of bed!”

Kiburi will spend the next few weeks exploring the rest of his new Gorilla Kingdom home and slowly being introduced to his new troop, in time for their first family Christmas.

ZSL London Zoo’s Zoological Operations Manager Dan Simmonds, who oversaw the move, added: “Western lowland gorillas are sadly declining in the wilds of central and western Africa and face threats from poaching, disease, deforestation and climate change.

Visitors to London Zoo this December will be able to see newcomer Kiburi in the gorilla enclosure.