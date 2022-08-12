A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The Victoria Line was crowned the noisiest on the Transport for London (TfL) network after it received the highest number of complaints from passengers, drivers and people that live nearby. CityAM

Rogue fox delays London Underground after scampering onto tracks New York Post

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The Elizabeth Line is already delivering benefits for a Berkshire town less than three months after its launch, according to an MP. Berkshire Live

E&T spoke to the engineers behind the lighting architecture across London’s recently opened Elizabeth line E&T

‘Crossrail effect’ hits rents as price growth near Elizabeth line stations outpaces London average Standard

The evil arrows of Tottenham Court Road Diamond Geezer

Mainline / Overground

Headache from HS2 sewer din goes on and on for residents Camden New Journal

Details of what services and lines will be closed over the August Bank Holiday are being released, with quite a lot of engineering works affecting mostly the southeast of London and the northern corridor. ianVisits

Aslef says Avanti West Coast is ‘lying’ after firm blames service cuts on strikes The Guardian

Speed restrictions have been imposed on London rail services as the capital sizzles in extreme heat, while transport authorities keep an eye on trackside temperatures. Standard

Boardmasters: Passengers in uproar as London to Cornwall trains are packed with travellers Cornwall Live

The 1920s entrance to Wimbledon Chase station in south London could be replaced with a block of flats if plans by the developer are approved. ianVisits

Thameslink suffers ‘staff shortage’ with weekend disruption planned The Comet

A new sleeper train that will connect London and Stockholm in less than 24 hours will start operating from next month, thus further facilitating the travel process. Schengen Visa

How to close a level crossing Diamond Geezer

Miscellaneous

TfL has confirmed that it is rejecting the current government funding offer, while it continues to negotiate the terms of the package available. ianVisits

TfL junk food advert ban: Has the policy cut obesity? BBC News

And finally: Student designers looking to highlight disability campaign on the London underground Stratford Observer

—

The image above is from August 2013: The day a huge power cut left thousands trapped on tube trains