Details of what services and lines will be closed over the August Bank Holiday are being released, with quite a lot of engineering works affecting mostly the southeast of London and the northern corridor.

The major August bank holiday railway improvement projects include the following:

West Coast Main Line: Engineering work at various locations between London Euston, Milton Keynes and Northampton.

London Charing Cross and London Cannon Street: No trains will run to / from these London terminals on Saturday or Sunday, and London Charing Cross on Bank Holiday Monday.

Moorgate: No trains will run between Finsbury Park and Moorgate during the bank holiday weekend.

Lots of smaller engineering works are also taking place with localised disruption, and the details per train company, at time of writing are below:

Avanti West Coast

All weekend

There will be an amended timetable will be in operation for all services to and from London Euston due to a reduced number of platforms at Euston station.

C2C

Sunday 28th August

Trains to/from Fenchurch Street will call at Liverpool Street instead, and additionally will stop at Stratford for a connection to West Ham.

Due to engineering work between Upminster and Pitsea, services will be diverted via an alternative route. Trains will call additionally at Laindon and Basildon but will not call at stations via Ockendon or Tilbury.

Due to engineering work between Barking and Grays, these services WILL NOT RUN.

Bank Holiday Monday

Trains to/from Fenchurch Street will call at Liverpool Street instead, and additionally will stop at Stratford for a connection to West Ham.

Chiltern Railways

All weekend

Engineering work will be taking place between Great Missenden and Amersham.

Trains will run between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Great Missenden

Buses will run Great Missenden – Amersham – Beaconsfield, to connect with alternative train services to / from London Marylebone

London Underground Metropolitan Line replacement bus services will run between Amersham and Harrow-on-the-Hill.

Great Northern

All weekend

Engineering work will close the line between Finsbury Park and Moorgate. No trains will run between these stations. Trains that usually run to / from Moorgate will be diverted to run to / from London Kings Cross. To travel between Finsbury Park and Moorgate, you can use London Buses or London Underground services.

Sunday 28th August only

Engineering work will be taking place between London Kings Cross and Stevenage. No trains will run between Finsbury Park and Stevenage via Welwyn Garden City, and longer distance services will be diverted via Hertford North. Replacement buses will run between Finsbury Park / Alexandra Palace, Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.

Great Western Railway (GWR)

Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday

Due to track renewal engineering work between West Ealing and Greenford, no trains will run between these stations. You can use local TfL Buses.

Greater Anglia

Sunday 28th August

Engineering work will be taking place between London Liverpool Street and Cheshunt via Tottenham Hale. As a result:

Before 08:15 and after 23:15, trains that normally run via Tottenham Hale will be diverted via Seven Sisters.

All day, trains will not run via Lea Bridge, and will be diverted to run to / from London Liverpool Street via Hackney Downs.

Bank Holiday Monday

Engineering work will be taking place between Stratford and Meridian Water. As a result, trains will not run via Lea Bridge, and will be diverted to run to / from London Liverpool Street via Hackney Downs.

LNER

Sunday 28th August

Due to engineering work between London Kings Cross and Stevenage a reduced train service will operate. Trains will be diverted via (but not stopping at) Hertford. Northbound services will depart London Kings Cross approximately 15 minutes earlier than normal.

London Northwestern Railway

All weekend

Engineering work will be taking place between London Euston and Northampton at various locations. As a result, a revised and reduced train service will operate on most routes to and from London Euston.

London Overground

All weekend

There will be no service between Surrey Quays and New Cross, and a reduced timetable between Kilburn High Road and London Euston.

Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th August

There will be no trains between Hackney Downs and Chingford. A replacement bus service will operate between these stations.

Sunday 28th August

No service between Barking and Barking Riverside,

London Underground

All weekend

No Metropolitan line service north of Harrow-on-the-Hill station.

South Western Railway

Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th August

London Waterloo – Reading services will be diverted between Clapham Junction and Virginia Water. These services will call additionally at Surbiton, Weybridge, Addlestone and Chertsey.

London Waterloo – Windsor services will be diverted after Twickenham and will terminate at Hounslow. Additional services will run between London Waterloo and Hounslow via Twickenham.

London Waterloo – Weybridge via Staines services will terminate at Hounslow.

Due to the diverted London Waterloo to Reading services, London Waterloo to Basingstoke stopping services and London Waterloo to Alton services will run combined to Woking where the train will divide. These services will call additionally at West Byfleet. Some services will also call additionally at Clapham Junction.

Sunday 28th August

London Waterloo / Wimbledon – Guildford via Cobham services will not run.

London Waterloo – Guildford via Epsom services will be diverted after Leatherhead and will terminate at Dorking.

Bank Holiday Monday

Details to be confirmed

Southeastern

All weekend

No services to/from Charing Cross or Cannon Street station.

Saturday 27th August

Paddock Wood Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Ramsgate via Tonbridge and Ashford will run to and from London Victoria instead, and will stop additionally at Orpington and Hildenborough.

Hastings Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Hastings will run to and from London Bridge, but will be diverted between London Bridge and Tonbridge to run via East Croydon.

Woolwich Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Dartford via Woolwich will run to and from London Victoria instead. Trains between London Cannon Street and Slade Green via Greenwich will not run.

Bexleyheath Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Dartford via Bexleyheath will not run. Services between London Victoria and Dartford via Bexleyheath will run normally.

Sidcup Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Gravesend will run to and from London Victoria, and will stop additionally at Lewisham. Services between London Cannon Street and Slade Green via Sidcup will not run.

Hayes Line: Trains on the Hayes line will run to and from London Blackfriars instead of London Charing Cross or London Cannon Street and will run every 30 minutes. Trains will stop additionally at Elephant and Castle.

Grove Park Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Sevenoaks will run to and from London Victoria, and run non stop between London Victoria and Lewisham. Services between London Cannon Street and Orpington will not run.

Bromley North Line: Trains between Grove Park and Bromley North will be retimed.

Sole Street Line: Stopping services between London Victoria and Gillingham via Denmark Hill will be extended to run to and from Dover in place of trains which normally run between London Victoria and Dover, which will not run.

Sunday 28th August

Paddock Wood Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Ramsgate via Tonbridge and Ashford will run to and from London Victoria instead and will stop additionally at Orpington and Hildenborough.

Hastings Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Hastings will run to and from London Bridge, but will be diverted between London Bridge and Tonbridge to run via East Croydon.

Woolwich Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Dartford via Woolwich will run to and from London Victoria instead. Trains between London Cannon Street and Slade Green via Greenwich will not run.

Bexleyheath Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Dartford via Bexleyheath will not run. Services between London Victoria and Dartford via Bexleyheath will run normally.

Sidcup Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Gravesend will run to and from London Victoria, and will stop additionally at Lewisham. Services between London Cannon Street and Slade Green via Sidcup will not run.

Hayes Line: Trains on the Hayes line will run to and from London Blackfriars instead of London Charing Cross or London Cannon Street and will run every 30 minutes. Trains will stop additionally at Elephant and Castle.

Grove Park Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Sevenoaks will run to and from London Victoria, and run non stop between London Victoria and Lewisham. Services between London Cannon Street and Orpington will not run.

Bank Holiday Monday

Cannon Street station will reopen, but Charing Cross station remains closed.

Paddock Wood Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Ramsgate via Tonbridge and Ashford will run to and from London Victoria instead and will stop additionally at Orpington and Hildenborough.

Hastings Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Hastings will run to and from London Bridge, but will be diverted between London Bridge and Tonbridge to run via East Croydon.

Woolwich Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Dartford via Woolwich will run to and from London Victoria instead. Trains between London Cannon Street and Slade Green via Greenwich will be extended to run to and from Dartford.

Bexleyheath Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Dartford via Bexleyheath will not run. Services between London Victoria and Dartford via Bexleyheath will run normally.

Sidcup Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Gravesend will run to and from London Victoria, and will stop additionally at Lewisham. Services between London Cannon Street and Slade Green via Sidcup will not run.

Hayes Line: Trains on the Hayes line will run to and from London Blackfriars instead of London Charing Cross or London Cannon Street and will run every 30 minutes. Trains will stop additionally at Elephant and Castle.

Grove Park Line: Trains between London Charing Cross and Sevenoaks will run to and from London Victoria, and run non stop between London Victoria and Lewisham. Services between London Cannon Street and Orpington will not run.

Bromley North Line: Trains between Grove Park and Bromley North will be retimed.

Sole Street Line: Stopping services between London Victoria and Gillingham via Denmark Hill will be extended to run to and from Dover in place of trains which normally run between London Victoria and Dover, which will not run.

Additional trains will run between London Cannon Street and London Bridge.

Southern

All weekend

Engineering work is taking place between Peckham Rye and Streatham. As a result:

Saturday 27th August

No trains between London Bridge and Beckenham Junction and trains that usually run between London Bridge and Caterham will only run between Streatham and Caterham.

Sunday 28th August

No trains between London Bridge and Crystal Palace, and trains which usually run between London Bridge and East Croydon will only run between Streatham and East Croydon

Bank Holiday Monday

No trains between London Bridge and Beckenham Junction and trains that usually run between London Bridge and Caterham will only run between Streatham and Caterham.

Thameslink

All weekend

Thameslink trains that usually run to / from Sutton will be amended to run to / from Herne Hill.

Saturday 27th August

No Thameslink trains between London Bridge and Dartford

Sunday 28th August

No trains will run between Finsbury Park and Stevenage via Welwyn Garden City, and longer distance services will be diverted via Hertford North.

The full details of all UK wide rail disruptions over the Bank Holiday weekend is here.