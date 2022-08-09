Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that it is rejecting the current government funding offer, while it continues to negotiate the terms of the package available.

It was also confirmed that while there’s a risk that without an agreement, TfL would be forced to start major cuts to services to balance its finances, that is not yet expected to happen. TfL, which had been on course to break even in running costs in 2023, had its finances thrown into disarray by the pandemic, being required to provide a public transport service while its fares income that it depends on was almost entirely wiped out.

Since then, there’s been a series of interim funding agreements over the past couple of years to keep the service running, but with ever increasingly tight terms being applied by the Department for Transport (DfT) on TfL. Many of them are cost cuts, but calls for TfL to spend money on driverless trains, even though every study into that finds it would be a poor investment, speaks to a political agenda at work as well.

It didn’t help that the DfT’s current offer of funding was delivered at 10pm on a Friday evening, giving TfL just a few days to study it. A request for two weeks to study and negotiate the terms was refused and TfL was offered just five and a half days — which expired last week.

TfL is therefore running on its own funds without any government support. At the moment, cash reserves are sufficient to pay suppliers and staff, but this will eventually run out unless a deal is signed.

At a board meeting this afternoon, held at short notice to discuss negotiations with the government over the funding deal to keep London’s public transport services running, the Mayor, Sadiq Khan said that it was “extremely disappointing that they haven’t reached a deal yet, but it’s not for want of trying”.

The funding settlement was to give TfL enough support to keep London’s public transport services running while it recovers from the pandemic, and cuts services to reduce costs, but that package expired last week, and TfL now has a theoretical hole of £900 million in its annual finances. As TfL is regulated as if it’s a local authority and is required to run a balanced budget, it should be starting to make deep cuts to buses and train services — covered by section 114 of the Local Government Finance Act 1988.

However, TfL’s interim chief financial officer, Patrick Doig said at today’s board meeting that while discussions are ongoing, there are reasonable grounds to expect that a funding settlement for the rest of this year will be signed, and so he doesn’t need to issue the S114 order forcing TfL to make those drastic cuts.

While it’s not a huge secret that the public arguments between the Mayor and the Transport Secretary have been heated, the private discussions between TfL and the DfT have been “constructive albeit challenging and sometimes frustrating” but at least they’re talking.

In the board meeting late this afternoon, the Mayor confirmed that some of the conditions in the offer from the DfT cannot be accepted, although the specifics were not outlined in the public part of the meeting. He did confirm that the issues are not political in nature, but are operational issues and issues of principle that cannot be agreed to.

The government proposal was described by TfL’s Commissioner, Andy Byford as being a “very complex mechanism”, and he noted that while TfL responds within 24 hours, it has to wait longer for DfT responses. Apart from the specific terms being argued over, it seems though that a major sticking point is a request by TfL for a long-term capital investment agreement to avoid the threat of a managed decline in services.

This is not to cover running costs, but to cover maintenance and upgrades on the network. While they can be carried out on an ad-hoc basis, it’s much cheaper for TfL, and better for their suppliers, to have a long-term settlement. Otherwise, you end up back in the 1970s/80s, when London’s transport was dependent on annual negotiations with the government, and people with long memories will remember what the service looked like back then.

TfL says that it has made revisions to the DfT’s draft proposed funding settlement. However, the DfT has not, to date, confirmed or rejected those revisions and is outstanding to provide a final draft proposal. At the moment then, it seems that the ball is in the DfT’s court to decide if it will accept the suggested revisions or send back the funding agreement for more negotiations.

This is not just a situation of two organisations arguing over technicalities, it’s the future of London’s public transport that’s at stake.

City mayors around the UK often say they want a London-style transport network. They might be changing their mind if they watch how torturous the negotiations have been.