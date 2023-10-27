The annual New Year’s Eve fireworks at the London Eye will take place this year, and tickets will go on sale on Friday 3rd November at noon.

However, ticket costs are rising this year, to £20 per person.

When the charge was introduced in 2014, it was set at just £10 and was unchanged until 2019. After the pandemic, the price rose to £15 in 2021 and 2022. Now it’s £20 per person.

When tickets go on sale next Friday (3rd Nov), you can buy up to four tickets, and the named buyer of the tickets may be asked to provide ID on the night to show that the tickets haven’t been resold.

There are six viewing areas – Blue, Red, Pink, Green, White and the Orange (Accessible Viewing Area). If you’re coming with friends, be sure to book the same viewing area, as you can’t move between them.

BLUE AREA tickets cover the stretch of Victoria Embankment from Westminster Bridge to Golden Jubilee Footbridge. This can only be accessed from the north side of the River Thames. This is a head on view directly opposite the London Eye.

RED AREA tickets cover the stretch of Victoria Embankment from Golden Jubilee Footbridge to Temple Avenue. This can only be accessed from the north side of the River Thames. This a side view further down river from the London Eye.

PINK AREA tickets provide access to Waterloo Bridge only. The entrance is located on the north side of Waterloo Bridge. Please note, you cannot cross this bridge to enter other ticketed areas. This is a partial side view of the London Eye.

GREEN AREA tickets cover the area behind the London Eye. This can only be reached via the south side of the River Thames. This is an up-close view directly behind the London Eye.

WHITE AREA tickets provide access to Westminster Bridge only. This can only be reached via the south side of the River Thames. Please note, there is no access to this area from Westminster Underground station. This is a partial side view close to the London Eye.

ORANGE (ACCESSIBLE VIEWING) AREA tickets cover Albert Embankment, riverside of St. Thomas’ Hospital, with access from the south side of the River Thames only. This is a side view of the London Eye.

The first release of tickets will be at noon on Friday 3rd November from here, and any unsold tickets, including returns will be released in early December.

Full details are here.

