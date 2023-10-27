If you’ve ever looked at the side of a building and seen a faded advert for a company long since closed down, then Historic England wants to hear from you as it is creating a map of Ghost Signs.

Ghost signs can come in many forms but typically they are historic hand-painted advertising signs, or old shop signs preserved on buildings which have since changed use.

Historic England says that they hope an online map will encourage people to look up beyond the shop fronts on their local high streets, and invite others to visit and explore them too.

You can submit your photos to their map here.

Historic England adds that various resources also exist about the study of the UK’s ghost signs, including the History of Advertising Trust with a ghost signs collection, established in 2010 by Sam Roberts – at the Ghostsigns website.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England said: “Once you start looking up on high streets and hunting for ghost signs, you’ll find that they’re hidden in plain sight, tucked away down alleyways or hiding among rooftops. These mysterious pieces of secret history are a special reminder of the people who came before us, and the urban spaces and high streets they made their own. We want to hear what people know and love about their local ghost signs, and to create a map that we can all use to explore this evocative part of our urban heritage.”