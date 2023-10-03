It’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot, and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. And in a few locations, the displays still include the traditional bonfire as well.
One of the nice things about this year is that with Bonfire Night on a Sunday, there are fireworks taking place all weekend, so you can have three days of displays if you want to.
Most of the fireworks shows that are listed below need booking in advance this year, with few offering tickets on the night. Also, some venues are still not confirming details until closer to the date.
For convenience – unless the date is shown below, the fireworks all take place on Friday 3rd, Saturday 4th or Sunday 5th November.
London’s 2023 fireworks displays
|Area
|Date
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
(price in advance)
|Notes
|Alexandra Palace
|Friday
|6pm
|9pm
|£17
|Street food. laser show and bonfire.
|Saturday
|4pm
|8pm
|£17
|Barnes
|Saturday
|5:30pm
|tba
|tba
|Bonfire and food
|Battersea
|Saturday
|6pm
|tba
|£13.53
|Sunday
|5pm
|tba
|£13.53
|Family oriented version of the day before.
|Beckenham
(Croydon Road Recreation Ground)
|Saturday
|5pm
|7:45pm
|£15.75
|Low noise display at 6pm
|Bexley
(Danson Park)
|Saturday
|5pm
|tba
(previously at 8pm)
|£12.90
|Funfair
|Blackheath
|Cancelled
|Bromley
(Bromley High School)
|Saturday
|5:45pm
|tba
|£9
|
Funfair
|Buckhurst Hill
|Friday
|6pm
|7:30pm
|£7
|Carshalton
|Saturday
|5:30pm
|6:30pm
|£10 (£8)
|Light and laser show
|Caterham
|Saturday
|6pm
|7:30pm
|£8
|Bonfire lit at 8:15pm
|Central London
(Coram’s Fields)
|Friday
|3.30pm
|6pm
|Free
(tickets for a premium zone available)
|Coram’s Fields is only open to families — all adults must be accompanied by children.
|Chislehurst
|Saturday
|5:30pm
|7:30pm
|£15
|Debden
(Woolston Manor Golf Club)
|Sunday
|4pm
|7pm
|£12.35
|Childrens party at 5pm
|Dulwich
|Saturday
|5pm
|7pm
|£12.89
|Ealing
|Saturday
|6pm
|7:45pm
|£9.50
|Enfield
|Saturday
|5pm
|tba
|£12.50
|Epsom
(Hook Road Arena)
|Saturday
|5:30pm
|7:30pm
|£15
|Childrens display at 6:30pm
|Hackney
|tba
|Hammersmith
(Ravenscourt Park)
|Friday
|tba
|6pm, 7pm and 8pm
|£13.88
|It’s a laser show, NO fireworks
|Saturday
|tba
|6pm, 7pm and 8pm
|£13.88
|Harefield
(Harefield Infant and Junior Schools)
|11th Nov
|5pm
|7:15pm
|£8
|Laser show at 6pm
|Harrow & Wealdstone
|Saturday
|Noon
|7:45pm
|£12
|Herne Hill
(Velodrome)
|28th Oct
|5pm
|7pm
|£10
|Bonfire lit at 6:15pm
|Finchley
(StoneX Stadium)
|Saturday
|6pm
|tba
|£12
|Fulham
(Bishops Park)
|Friday
|tba
|6pm, 7pm and 8pm
|£13.88
|It’s a laser show, NO fireworks
|Saturday
|tba
|6pm, 7pm and 8pm
|£13.88
|Kempton Park
|Saturday
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£10
|Funfair
|Morden Park
|Sunday
|5:15pm
|8:30pm
|£10.70
|Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
|Mortlake
(Richmond Park school)
|Sunday
|6pm
|7:30pm
|£11
|Muswell Hill
(Fortismere School)
|2nd Nov
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£8.30
|Funfair
|Orpington
|Friday
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£10
|Richmond
(Athletic Ground)
|Sunday
|4:30pm
|7pm
|£12.94
|Richmond
(Park Academy)
|Saturday
|5:30pm
|7:30pm
|£11
|Ruislip
(McGovern Park)
|Friday
|4:30pm
|7:30pm
|£12
|Funfair
|Shepperton
(Saxon Primary School)
|Friday
|5:30pm
|tba
|£7.21
|Southgate
(Walker Ground)
|Saturday
|5pm
|tba
(previously at 7:30pm)
|£9
|Funfair
|Southwark
|tba
|Swanley
|Friday
|5:30pm
|tba
|tba
|Teddington
(Collis Primary school)
|Saturday
|4:30pm
|6:30pm
|£12
|Teddington
(Anglers pub)
|Sunday
|5:30pm
|8pm
|£5
|Tower Hamlets
|tba
|Upminster
(Coopers’ Coborn School)
|11th Nov
|5pm
|tba
|£7
|Wanstead
(Eton Manor)
|Sunday
|4pm
|7pm
|£10.46
|Wanstead
(Rugby Club)
|Saturday
|tba
|tba
|tba
|Walton-on-Thames
(Esher Rubgy Club)
|Friday
|5pm
|tba
|£14
|Warlingham
(John Fisher Sports Club)
|Saturday
|5pm
|8:15pm
|£8.14
|Funfair
|Watford
(Cassiobury Park)
|Saturday
|6pm
|7:30pm
|Free
|Funfair
|Welling
(Danson Park)
|Saturday
|5pm
|tba
(previously at 8pm)
|£12.90
|Funfair
|West Wickham
(Eden Park)
|Saturday
|5:30pm
|6:30pm
|£9
|Wimbledon Park
|Saturday
|5:15pm
|8:30pm
|£10.70
|Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
|Woodford
|Friday
|6pm
|8pm
|£12
Any errors/updates, please add them in the comments at the bottom of this article. Thanks.
