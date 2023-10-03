It’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot, and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. And in a few locations, the displays still include the traditional bonfire as well.

One of the nice things about this year is that with Bonfire Night on a Sunday, there are fireworks taking place all weekend, so you can have three days of displays if you want to.

Most of the fireworks shows that are listed below need booking in advance this year, with few offering tickets on the night. Also, some venues are still not confirming details until closer to the date.

For convenience – unless the date is shown below, the fireworks all take place on Friday 3rd, Saturday 4th or Sunday 5th November.

London’s 2023 fireworks displays

Area Date Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost
(price in advance)		 Notes
Alexandra Palace Friday 6pm 9pm £17 Street food. laser show and bonfire.
Saturday 4pm 8pm £17
Barnes Saturday 5:30pm tba tba Bonfire and food
Battersea Saturday 6pm tba £13.53
Sunday 5pm tba £13.53 Family oriented version of the day before.
Beckenham
(Croydon Road Recreation Ground)		 Saturday 5pm 7:45pm £15.75 Low noise display at 6pm
Bexley
(Danson Park)		 Saturday 5pm tba
(previously at 8pm)		 £12.90 Funfair
Blackheath Cancelled
Bromley
(Bromley High School)		 Saturday 5:45pm tba £9

Funfair
Buckhurst Hill Friday 6pm 7:30pm £7
Carshalton Saturday 5:30pm 6:30pm £10 (£8) Light and laser show
Caterham Saturday 6pm 7:30pm £8 Bonfire lit at 8:15pm
Central London
(Coram’s Fields)		 Friday 3.30pm 6pm Free
(tickets for a premium zone available)		 Coram’s Fields is only open to families — all adults must be accompanied by children.
Chislehurst Saturday 5:30pm 7:30pm £15
Debden
(Woolston Manor Golf Club)		 Sunday 4pm 7pm £12.35 Childrens party at 5pm
Dulwich Saturday 5pm 7pm £12.89
Ealing Saturday 6pm 7:45pm £9.50
Enfield Saturday 5pm tba £12.50
Epsom
(Hook Road Arena)		 Saturday 5:30pm 7:30pm £15 Childrens display at 6:30pm
Hackney tba
Hammersmith
(Ravenscourt Park)		 Friday tba 6pm, 7pm and 8pm £13.88 It’s a laser show, NO fireworks
Saturday tba 6pm, 7pm and 8pm £13.88
Harefield
(Harefield Infant and Junior Schools)		 11th Nov 5pm 7:15pm £8 Laser show at 6pm
Harrow & Wealdstone Saturday Noon 7:45pm £12
Herne Hill
(Velodrome)		 28th Oct 5pm 7pm £10 Bonfire lit at 6:15pm
Finchley
(StoneX Stadium)		 Saturday 6pm tba £12
Fulham
(Bishops Park)		 Friday tba 6pm, 7pm and 8pm £13.88 It’s a laser show, NO fireworks
Saturday tba 6pm, 7pm and 8pm £13.88
Kempton Park Saturday 5pm 7:30pm £10 Funfair
Morden Park Sunday 5:15pm 8:30pm £10.70 Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
Mortlake
(Richmond Park school)		 Sunday 6pm 7:30pm £11
Muswell Hill
(Fortismere School)		 2nd Nov 5pm 7:30pm £8.30 Funfair
Orpington Friday 5pm 7:30pm £10
Richmond
(Athletic Ground)		 Sunday 4:30pm 7pm £12.94
Richmond
(Park Academy)		 Saturday 5:30pm 7:30pm £11
Ruislip
(McGovern Park)		 Friday 4:30pm 7:30pm £12 Funfair
Shepperton
(Saxon Primary School)		 Friday 5:30pm tba £7.21
Southgate
(Walker Ground)		 Saturday 5pm tba
(previously at 7:30pm)		 £9 Funfair
Southwark tba
Swanley Friday 5:30pm tba tba
Teddington
(Collis Primary school)		 Saturday 4:30pm 6:30pm £12
Teddington
(Anglers pub)		 Sunday 5:30pm 8pm £5
Tower Hamlets tba
Upminster
(Coopers’ Coborn School)		 11th Nov 5pm tba £7
Wanstead
(Eton Manor)		 Sunday 4pm 7pm £10.46
Wanstead
(Rugby Club)		 Saturday tba tba tba
Walton-on-Thames
(Esher Rubgy Club)		 Friday 5pm tba £14
Warlingham
(John Fisher Sports Club)		 Saturday 5pm 8:15pm £8.14 Funfair
Watford
(Cassiobury Park)		 Saturday 6pm 7:30pm Free Funfair
Welling
(Danson Park)		 Saturday 5pm tba
(previously at 8pm)		 £12.90 Funfair
West Wickham
(Eden Park)		 Saturday 5:30pm 6:30pm £9
Wimbledon Park Saturday 5:15pm 8:30pm £10.70 Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
Woodford Friday 6pm 8pm £12

Any errors/updates, please add them in the comments at the bottom of this article. Thanks.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert