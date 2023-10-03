It’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot, and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. And in a few locations, the displays still include the traditional bonfire as well.

One of the nice things about this year is that with Bonfire Night on a Sunday, there are fireworks taking place all weekend, so you can have three days of displays if you want to.

Most of the fireworks shows that are listed below need booking in advance this year, with few offering tickets on the night. Also, some venues are still not confirming details until closer to the date.

For convenience – unless the date is shown below, the fireworks all take place on Friday 3rd, Saturday 4th or Sunday 5th November.

London’s 2023 fireworks displays

Any errors/updates, please add them in the comments at the bottom of this article. Thanks.