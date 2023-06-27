A large public square is to be created just to the north of St Pauls’s Cathedral as the City of London has approved plans to pedestrianise the roads in the area. Known as the St Paul’s Gyratory, the roads form a large roundabout encircling the former BT headquarters building and dates from a 1970s remodelling of the former GPO buildings area.

The plans will see one side of the gyratory pedestrianised, which apart from creating a new public space larger than the successful creation of Aldgate Square in 2018, will also remove a traffic island where pedestrians need to cross two roads to get east/west in the area.

The new square will also run in front of the public garden that is inside the ruins of Christchurch Greyfriars Church, which increases the amount of pedestrian space being created.

The project will be delivered in two phases.

Phase 1 includes all the streets south of the roundabout and it is planned to be built between 2024 and 2025.

Phase 2 is connected to the potential new development at London Wall West (the site of the Museum of London and Bastion House).

The total estimated cost range of the project at £15-17 million.

The closure of the southern section of King Edward Street sees the introduction of a two-way lane for all vehicles on Newgate Street and St Martin Le Grand, to its junction with Angel Street. Other improvements for people walking and cycling will be delivered, including better crossing facilities and protected cycle lanes where space permits.

There are some concerns about the changes to bus services, which the City is working on with TfL and Barts Hospital, but they expect to be able to resolve those.

Chairman of the City of London Corporation Planning and Transport Committee, Shravan Joshi, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to approve the St Paul’s Gyratory proposals which have come about after extensive engagement with such a diverse range of stakeholders, ensuring that the completed works benefit everyone. These works will greatly benefit the cultural offer of the Square Mile, by creating a corridor for pedestrians from the Tate Modern to the London Museum.”

There will be a consultation later this year to look at the proposed layout designs for the pedestrianised space.

All being fine, construction works should start in 2025.