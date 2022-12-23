The City of London is planning to revamp a 1970s-era gyratory in a way that could create a new public park just to the north of St Paul’s Cathedral.

The City has been developing three potential options for streets which currently form part of the St Paul’s Gyratory between the Museum of London and St Paul’s Underground station. All three options would see the creation of a new public square next to the ruins of Christchurch Greyfriars Church, along with traffic calming measures and widened spaces for walking and cycling.

Two of the options see the pavement next to the ruined church widened, and one would close the road entirely, creating a much larger public plaza.

The one-way gyratory would then become a two-way road — in a way not dissimilar to recent works to pedestrianise part of Strand by turning the one-way Aldwych into a two-way road.

If the proposals get the go-ahead, it’s expected that the project could be part-funded by a contribution from the developers behind the ongoing refurbishment of the neighbouring former BT building at 81 Newgate Street.

Work would need to be completed by early 2025 to coincide with the completion of the 81 Newgate Street redevelopment.

Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee, Shravan Joshi, said: “The redevelopment work going on in this part of the City gives us a once in a generation opportunity to transform an outdated road system and create a safer, more pleasant environment for people walking and cycling.

You can find more information on the proposed schemes here.

There’s also a proposal under development that will see the rotunda and roundabout outside the (former) Museum of London being removed and replaced with a simple road junction.