New Scientist Live, a family festival of science has confirmed that it will return this October for two days of public events, plus a special day for schools.

(c) New Scientist Live

From live science experiments to talks by scientists, up-and-coming researchers and the UK’s top academic minds, the educational and enlightening festival aims to showcase breakthroughs, innovations, and discoveries. The festival is aimed at science enthusiasts, students, families looking to introduce their children to the world of STEM or simply a curious individual eager to learn.

Throughout the festival, there will be a programme with speakers including nuclear chemists, physicists and astrophysicists, philosophers, mathematicians and well known TV presenters talking about everything from AI and robots, to climate change, lab-grown meat and cosmology.

On the show floor, there will be over 80 stands showing the latest research and technology, interactive experiences for the whole family, and a Market Place for shopping

The public events take place over the weekend of 7th and 8th October.

Discounted tickets for New Scientist Live 2023 are on sale here, if booked before 2nd July.

  Super Early Bird
(Limited availability)		 Early Bird

Standard

(not on sale yet)
Sat or Sun Adult £39 £43 £45
Child £15 £16 £18
Family £97 £109 £115
Weekend Adult  £63 £69 £73
Child  £24 £28 £29
Family £166 £185 £194

Schools Day is taking place on Monday 9th October so schoolchildren from all over the UK can attend with their classmates and teachers — details here.

