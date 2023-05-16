Published by By Ian Mansfield London News 1 Comment ↓

The hugely enlarged Lee Valley Ice Centre is reopening next month, and they have an opening day offer of skating for a quid, if you register in advance. There are now two Olympic sized ice rinks alongside the usual amenities for a fitness centre, and the whole site reopens on Saturday 17th June 2023.

The new Lee Valley Ice Centre (c) LVRPA

Activities on the opening day will include a tour of the venue, public skating, taster lessons, an ice hockey display and a selection of fitness classes including Group Cycle, Pilates, Power Pump and plenty more.

The centre is now one of only three venues in the UK to have two Olympic sized rinks and the only one in the South of England.

You need to register for tickets, which can be done here.

The new ice rink, which is about twice the size of the old site is the result of a £30 million investment funded by Lee Valley Regional Park Authority with support from the London Borough of Waltham Forest.

It’s to the north of the 2012 Olympic park, and a short walk from either Lea Bridge or Clapton railway stations.

Tagged with:
One comment
  1. Phil says:
    16 May 2023 at 12:52 pm

    You may be aware about Sobell rink in North London being faced with closure. It would be great if you could post the link to this petition on your socials?
    https://www.change.org/p/save-sobell-ice-rink
    Last year a Thames Water mains pipe burst and flooded the rink. The repairs are covered by insurance, but the council want to close down the rink for good and to repurpose the site into a children’s soft-play centre. We would be very grateful for your support to oppose the closure of the rink.

    Reply

