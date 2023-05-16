The hugely enlarged Lee Valley Ice Centre is reopening next month, and they have an opening day offer of skating for a quid, if you register in advance. There are now two Olympic sized ice rinks alongside the usual amenities for a fitness centre, and the whole site reopens on Saturday 17th June 2023.

Activities on the opening day will include a tour of the venue, public skating, taster lessons, an ice hockey display and a selection of fitness classes including Group Cycle, Pilates, Power Pump and plenty more.

The centre is now one of only three venues in the UK to have two Olympic sized rinks and the only one in the South of England.

You need to register for tickets, which can be done here.

The new ice rink, which is about twice the size of the old site is the result of a £30 million investment funded by Lee Valley Regional Park Authority with support from the London Borough of Waltham Forest.

It’s to the north of the 2012 Olympic park, and a short walk from either Lea Bridge or Clapton railway stations.