Excavation of the huge underground space that will eventually become HS2’s new station at Old Oak Common has reached down to the track level, and they’ve completed the first base slab concrete pour at the western end.

The station is being built on two levels, with the HS2 trains arriving at an underground level, with the mainline trains and Elizabeth line arriving at the surface level. The subterranean box that’s currently being dug out of the ground is 850 metres long and 20 meters deep, and will be wide enough for six HS2 platforms.

The spoil from the excavation is being transported to HS2’s London Logistics Hub at Willesden Euroterminal via a conveyor system, negating the need for lorry movements on local roads. The conveyor began operation in November 2022. From the Logistics Hub the spoil is taken by rail for reuse in Kent, Cambridgeshire and Rugby.

Once the west box is complete it will be handed over to HS2’s London Tunnels contractor to prepare for tunnel work between Old Oak Common and Victoria Road Crossover Box with breakthrough expected in late 2024.

When it opens, the Old Oak Common station will have six HS2 platforms, four Elizabeth line platforms, and four platforms for the Great Western Mainline, which will be served by trains to Wales and the South West.

Speaking about the progress on site, HS2’s Project Client for Old Oak Common, Huw Edwards, said: “Work to build HS2’s super-hub station in West London is in full swing, and we are gaining momentum, reaching our construction milestones on site. This first concrete pour of the station box base slab means that we have now reached the HS2 track level and can continue to work eastwards to build the foundations for the HS2 operational services.”

The first base slab poured at Old Oak Common is just one of a number of significant milestones we have on the project in 2023. The construction joint venture, BBVS JV began permanent works for the station box in June 2021, with the first diaphragm wall (D-Wall) and piling activity taking place on the site. The work was completed in March this year, after BBVS’s contractor SB3 installed the last of 275 D-Wall panels and 161 bearing piles, completing the 1.8km long wall.

Work to begin constructing platforms for the ground level platforms, to be used by the Elizabeth line and GWR services, will begin later this year.