Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News No Comments ↓

Excavation of the huge underground space that will eventually become HS2’s new station at Old Oak Common has reached down to the track level, and they’ve completed the first base slab concrete pour at the western end.

First concrete pour to create bases slab for HS2 tracks at Old Oak Common station (c) HS2

The station is being built on two levels, with the HS2 trains arriving at an underground level, with the mainline trains and Elizabeth line arriving at the surface level. The subterranean box that’s currently being dug out of the ground is 850 metres long and 20 meters deep, and will be wide enough for six HS2 platforms.

The spoil from the excavation is being transported to HS2’s London Logistics Hub at Willesden Euroterminal via a conveyor system, negating the need for lorry movements on local roads. The conveyor began operation in November 2022. From the Logistics Hub the spoil is taken by rail for reuse in Kent, Cambridgeshire and Rugby.

Once the west box is complete it will be handed over to HS2’s London Tunnels contractor to prepare for tunnel work between Old Oak Common and Victoria Road Crossover Box with breakthrough expected in late 2024.

When it opens, the Old Oak Common station will have six HS2 platforms, four Elizabeth line platforms, and four platforms for the Great Western Mainline, which will be served by trains to Wales and the South West.

Speaking about the progress on site, HS2’s Project Client for Old Oak Common, Huw Edwards, said: “Work to build HS2’s super-hub station in West London is in full swing, and we are gaining momentum, reaching our construction milestones on site. This first concrete pour of the station box base slab means that we have now reached the HS2 track level and can continue to work eastwards to build the foundations for the HS2 operational services.”

First concrete pour to create bases slab for HS2 tracks at Old Oak Common station (c) HS2

The first base slab poured at Old Oak Common is just one of a number of significant milestones we have on the project in 2023. The construction joint venture, BBVS JV began permanent works for the station box in June 2021, with the first diaphragm wall (D-Wall) and piling activity taking place on the site. The work was completed in March this year, after BBVS’s contractor SB3 installed the last of 275 D-Wall panels and 161 bearing piles, completing the 1.8km long wall.

Work to begin constructing platforms for the ground level platforms, to be used by the Elizabeth line and GWR services, will begin later this year.

Internal view of HS2 concourse from west entrance (c) HS2

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News