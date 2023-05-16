Isleworth station in southwest London is the latest to get an upgrade to step-free access as Network Rail outlines plans to add two lifts to the station.

Isleworth station is raised up on an embankment, with two platforms on either side of the railway tracks. Access to the platforms is via stairs up from a subway that runs under the railway tracks, from the station entrance.

Due to the layout of the station, the lift to the London bound platform will be outside the station away from the ticket office, whereas the outbound platform life will be next to the subway tunnel.

Network Rail is working with South Western Railway and London Borough of Hounslow Council to install the lifts, with Hounslow Council contributing £1 million to the £3 million scheme.

In line with Network Rail standards, both lifts will be full size 16 person lifts, which can therefore handle large wheelchairs. They are also fitted with double sided doors, so people can go in one side, and go straight out the other without needing to reverse or turn.

Ruth Cadbury, MP for Brentford & Isleworth, said: ‘‘After many years of campaigning by people locally I was delighted that Isleworth station will be getting these much needed improvements to accessibility, including new lifts to provide access to the platform.”

“These new improvements will make a huge difference to people locally and will make it much easier for people who are commuting into work, visiting London or simply trying to get out and about. Accessibility improvements like these are a crucial part in making London a welcoming city for everyone.”

Network Rail’s team of engineers started work at the beginning of April and are expecting the lifts to be completed and open to customers in early 2024.

The subway will be kept open during the construction works.

There will be a community drop in event on Thursday 23rd March 2023, from 3:15pm to 6:15pm, at St John’s Centre, 80 St John’s Road, Isleworth, TW7 6RU