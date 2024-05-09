The Isokon Flats in north London are famous as much for their architecture as for the bohemian lifestyle of the residents in their early years. Now, one of the residents occasionally opens their flat to the public.

The Isokon Flats were designed in the early 1930s by Canadian engineer Wells Coates for Molly and Jack Pritchard as an experiment in minimalist urban living. The flats had modest kitchens but also a communal kitchen for everyone to share.

The flats attracted a wide range of residents, including Bauhaus émigrés, architects, and Agatha Christie, and was a regular social hub for local artists—and, as it later turned out, Soviet spies.

The building fell into decay after it was sold to Camden Council and lay empty for several years until it was restored in 2003. Today, the flats are occupied again, and a gallery in the old car park tells the history of the building and the people who lived there.

Occasionally, you can see inside one of the flats as well.

They don’t advertise it on their website, so you need to track their social media feeds. They usually only announce the tours a few days before they happen, as the tour is by one of the volunteers when available.

The Isokon Gallery has confirmed that visitors will be able to see inside a restored flat on Sunday 12th May, and also on Sunday 19th May, both days from 11am to 12:30pm.

Volunteer Paul will ask for a donation to the trust and then give you a tour. They can only take four people in at a time, so you might need to wait while visiting the Gallery.

The flats are about 5 to 10 minutes walk from Belsize Park station on the Northern line or Hampstead Heath station on the London Overground.

Isokon Gallery,

Lawn Road,

London,

NW3 2XD

The Isokon Gallery is open 11am to 4pm every weekend from March to October and is free to visit.

