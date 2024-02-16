The clutter outside Holborn tube station could be cleared away, and the British Museum entrance pedestrianised, under plans outlined by Camden Council for £40 million of street improvements.

The Holborn Liveable Neighbourhood, as it is being called, was approved by Transport for London (TfL) in 2019 under their Liveable Neighbourhood Programme. The project is expected to cost around £40 million and will be funded from a range of sources, including TfL funding, council capital investment, s106 and third-party contributions.

Initial ideas include a new people-focused public space on New Oxford Street, segregated cycle lanes and public space improvements on Theobalds Road, and a Healthy Hospital Street along Great Ormond Street. There’s also a plan being looked at to restrict traffic outside the front of the Britsh Museum so there’s more space for pedestrians.

One of the ideas being explored outside Holborn tube station could see the kiosks in front of the entrance moved away, which would help considerably reduce congestion on a very busy pavement space.

The consultation is in its early stages, but preliminary details are here.

There will be public exhibitions:

19th Feb: 10am-4pm at Red Lion Street

20th Feb: 12pm-7pm at Holborn tube station

21st Feb: 12pm-6pm at Leather Lane

23rd Feb: 12pm-6pm at Great Russell Street

26th Feb: 9am-12pm at HCA Under 5 group

6th March: 4pm-6pm at HCA Steam Tybalds Estate

7th March: 4pm-6pm at HCA Steam Bourne Estate

…and some more to be added later.