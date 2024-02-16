It can be revealed that TfL earned £830,000 from Samsung’s recent advertising campaign that saw a reimagined circular tube map displayed at six tube stations.

The contract between Transport for London (TfL) and Samsung Electronics granted them a two-week advertising space in six London Underground stations. The six stations used for the promotion were: Kings Cross, Blackfriars, Paddington, Westminster, Victoria, and Liverpool Street.

The temporary redesign championed the new Circle to Search with Google feature – a new feature on the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone, where users can search for anything shown on their phone screen without switching apps.

Usually, advertising campaign materials are designed by the advertising agency and then signed off by TfL as compliant with its specifications, but this time, it was TfL that designed the circular map for Samsung. That was likely a concession to the fact that TfL staff will have the tools and knowledge to make a realistic variant of the classic Harry Beck tube map.

There was also a restriction in the contract limiting Samsung to only using the circular map for marketing. If they produced any merchandise, it was for giving away as part of the campaign and couldn’t be sold later.

That’s likely why requests from map collectors for a copy of the map got turned down.

On top of the £830,000 sponsorship fee, Samsung also had to cover the cost of production, installation and removal of the circular maps. They also only got a handful of maps displayed in each station, with most of the maps left in their conventional style for passengers.