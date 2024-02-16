The travelling circus is coming to town and will be popping up around London throughout 2024, and there’s a way of getting half-price tickets to the show.

(c) Zippos Circus

Prices to watch the shows varies depending how close you are to the action, but range from £21 for the rear seats to £35 for ringside seats.

However, the opening night preview show just after they settle into each location has half-price tickets — so from £12 to £15 for seats. Which for a 2 hour show (inc 15 min interval) at the circus isn’t a bad price.

The new 2024 production “Magnificent!” sees brand new routines from firm favourites within the Zippo core company whilst introducing new guest stars plus a whole host of renowned acrobats, tumblers, aerial performers, clowns and dancers.

The circus line up for 2024 is as follows:

Select the first date at each show for the half-price previews

Blackheath – 28th March 2024 to 14th April 2024

East Ham – 17th April 2024 to 21st April 2024

Wimbledon – 1st May 2024 to 6th May 2024

Wandsworth  – 8th May 2024 to 13th May 2024

Colindale – 15th May 2024 to 20th May 2024

Wallington – 22nd May 2024 to 3rd June 2024

Bounds Green – 21st Aug 2024 to 26th Aug 2024

Crystal Palace – 4th Sept 2024 to 8th Sept 2024

Twickenham – 11th Sept 2024 to 16th Sept 2024

Palmers Green – 19th Sept 2024 to 23th Sept 2024

Peckham Rye – 25th Sept 2024 to 30th Sept 2024

Finsbury Park – 16th Oct 2024 to 20th Oct 2024

Hampstead Heath – 24th Oct 2024 to 3rd Nov 2024

