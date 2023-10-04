A significantly cut back HS2 railway will reach Euston station, but won’t be extended past Birmingham, the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has announced.

Announcing the cancellation of the rest of the HS2 project, the Prime Minister said that the government plans to spend the budget allocated to the HS2 railway on a new Northern Network to link up towns and cities across the midlands and north of England.

He promised that the new “Network North” would receive £36 billion of upgrades, including a number of rail upgrades, some road improvements, electrification of the North Wales main line, and the expansion of the West Midlands metro, and a £12 billion upgrade of the Manchester to Liverpool line.

He also said that Leeds would receive funding for a new tram service.

However, although no timeline was offered as to how quickly they would be delivered, and although the Prime Minister said they would be delivered quicker than HS2, as most of them are not in the planning stage, there will be several years of work to prepare the designs and align the availability of equipment and the workforce.

That may eventually end up being faster than HS2 was expected to be delivered, but not by much.

He also confirmed that HS2 will be extended from Old Oak Common to Euston, but there’s an implication in his conference speech that Euston station will be scaled back from the current plans.

In his speech, he said that the site would be repurposed for housing and that a new development agency, the Euston Development Zone, would be created to oversee the development, which he expects will save £6.5 billion on the project. That will need clarifying later, as that’s pretty much the expected budget for the entire Euston project.

The Euston station project also included a major upgrade of the London Underground station at Euston to cope with the thousands of extra people expected to use the station, and at the moment, it’s unclear if that is also going ahead. If Euston station is scaled back for HS2 to run just to Birmingham, it will be harder to argue for a tube station upgrade.

(Update – It has been confirmed that Euston will be a 6-platform station, and the underground station will be scaled back, with the cancellation of the link to Euston Square already confirmed – also, although not explicitly stated, the wording of a release suggests that the Euston approach tunnels might be cut from three to two.)

A scaled back Euston station today would also prevent any future expansion of HS2, unlike for example, when Euston station was first opened in 1837, when it was explicitly designed to add platforms later to cope with passenger growth.

The Prime Minister said that people who want to retain the HS2 project should “have the honesty to admit that they would now be cancelling the hundreds of alternative projects right across the country that people would benefit from instead.”

The alternative is that the UK could have both — HS2 creating a high capacity backbone railway through the UK, and also local public transport upgrades to maximise the benefits created by the capacity increases delivered by HS2.