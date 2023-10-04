The Millennium Bridge, better known as the wobbly bridge that links Tate Modern with St Paul’s Cathedral, will be closing for three weeks of maintenance work later this month.

The closure is needed because the synthetic membrane separating the bridge’s steel structure from its aluminium bridge deck has started degrading and needs to be replaced urgently.

As a result, the bridge will close at 8am on Saturday 14th October and reopen on Sunday 5th November or sooner if the work is completed more quickly. Signed pedestrian diversion routes will be in place via Southwark Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge.

City Bridge Foundation Chairman Giles Shilson said: “Since it opened to mark the new Millennium, the bridge has become a much loved and very well-used fixture on the London landscape, but it is starting to show its age.

“The separation layer under the bridge deck has started to degrade, which means it’s having an adverse effect on the bridge deck and needs addressing urgently.

“Replacing this layer is a time-consuming process, meaning we have no option but to close the bridge for three weeks and to work round the clock to get it done as quickly as possible.”

The bridge will also receive a deep clean during the closure.

The Millennium Bridge is owned by the City Bridge Foundation, a 900 year old organisation set up to collect tolls from London Bridge and now maintains the bridges across the Thames within the City of London. Over the centuries, its assets reached such a scale that in 1995 the trust was given permission to donate some of its annual surplus to charity – and now typically gives £30 million a year to charities across the capital.