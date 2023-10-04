The Millennium Bridge, better known as the wobbly bridge that links Tate Modern with St Paul’s Cathedral, will be closing for three weeks of maintenance work later this month.

The closure is needed because the synthetic membrane separating the bridge’s steel structure from its aluminium bridge deck has started degrading and needs to be replaced urgently.

As a result, the bridge will close at 8am on Saturday 14th October and reopen on Sunday 5th November or sooner if the work is completed more quickly. Signed pedestrian diversion routes will be in place via Southwark Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge.

City Bridge Foundation Chairman Giles Shilson said: “Since it opened to mark the new Millennium, the bridge has become a much loved and very well-used fixture on the London landscape, but it is starting to show its age.

“The separation layer under the bridge deck has started to degrade, which means it’s having an adverse effect on the bridge deck and needs addressing urgently.

“Replacing this layer is a time-consuming process, meaning we have no option but to close the bridge for three weeks and to work round the clock to get it done as quickly as possible.”

The bridge will also receive a deep clean during the closure.

The Millennium Bridge is owned by the City Bridge Foundation, a 900 year old organisation set up to collect tolls from London Bridge and now maintains the bridges across the Thames within the City of London. Over the centuries, its assets reached such a scale that in 1995 the trust was given permission to donate some of its annual surplus to charity – and now typically gives £30 million a year to charities across the capital.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

3 comments
  1. Martin says:
    4 October 2023 at 4:02 pm

    Hopefully they’ll fix all the loose bolts sticking out of the deck as well

    Reply
  2. Keith says:
    4 October 2023 at 4:17 pm

    Presumably they’ll also remove all the padlocks which people seem to have attached to the bridge.

    Reply
  3. Graham says:
    4 October 2023 at 4:58 pm

    Whilst it’s good that it donates some of it’s annual surplus to charity, it’s a pity that some of it couldn’t also be used to repair/renovate the other bridges in London, i.e. Hammersmith, Chelsea, etc.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London News