Plans to add more ticket barriers at London Victoria station have been changed by Network Rail to add even more than they had initially planned.

Refurbishment work started last year to remove some of the kiosks that sat in front of the platforms and reuse the space for more ticket barriers to reduce congestion as people leave the trains.

They had planned to increase the number of ticket barriers in the station from 88 to 111, including adding 8 more wide (accessible) gates — but they now say that they can raise the number to 125 gates instead. More gates means fewer queues to get through them to the trains/platforms.

However, the £30 million upgrade programme is also taking longer than expected, and where it had been expected to be completed by the end of this year, now it won’t be completed until March 2024.

So far, the retail units next to platforms 2-7, and platforms 8-13, have been demolished to make way for the new gates. That work required the removal of 250 tonnes of spoil and 150 tonnes of steel. In addition, the retail units along the narrow route to platforms 15-19 have also been demolished to create a wider thoroughfare between platform 14 and the escalators leading to the Victoria Place shopping centre.

Attention now turns to installing the new gates and the customer information systems that will sit above them, completing electrical works and installing 690 square metres of new flooring on either side of the new gateline.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex route director, said: “It’s been an immense challenge undertaking this project while the station is still fully operational, as we couldn’t interfere with passenger announcements or electrical and power supplies.

“All the key enabling works are now complete and we will now turn our focus to the numerous construction elements of this project.

“We’ve worked hard to minimise the disruption to passengers and we’re really grateful to them for their patience while this work is ongoing and we look forward to giving them easier, faster and safer journeys from March next year.”