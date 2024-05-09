Bicycles are not normally allowed inside Kew Gardens, but for one evening this summer, visitors can use two wheels instead of two feet.

Kew Gardens is a big place, so this is also a chance to see a lot more of it in far less time than would be usual, and in the evening instead of the normal daytime heat. Stop for a picnic or summer drink and listen to live music; smell the aroma of the Rose Garden as the sun begins to set.

The cycle ride takes place on Thursday 1st August 2024 from 5pm to 9pm.

Tickets cost £24 per adult and £13 per child and can be booked here.

You need to supply your own bike, and this is intended to be a genteel pedal around the plants, not a race. The glasshouses are closed during the evening.