Bicycles are not normally allowed inside Kew Gardens, but for one evening this summer, visitors can use two wheels instead of two feet.
Summer cycle (c) RBG Kew
Kew Gardens is a big place, so this is also a chance to see a lot more of it in far less time than would be usual, and in the evening instead of the normal daytime heat. Stop for a picnic or summer drink and listen to live music; smell the aroma of the Rose Garden as the sun begins to set.
The cycle ride takes place on Thursday 1st August 2024 from 5pm to 9pm.
Tickets cost £24 per adult and £13 per child and can be booked here.
You need to supply your own bike, and this is intended to be a genteel pedal around the plants, not a race. The glasshouses are closed during the evening.
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
They used to do multiple nights in a year. I miss this as they always seem to schedule the events when I’m on holiday now. It’s a really lovely visit and, if you haven’t gone before, you should absolutely go.