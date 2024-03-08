St Pancras International station is looking at how it can expand its capacity to handle more passengers and is commissioning architects to provide suggestions about how to do that.

HS1, the company that operates St Pancras station, says Eurostar aspires to grow its passenger throughput capacity from 1,800 passengers an hour to 2,700 passengers an hour by 2025.

To handle that growth, the station will need to be upgraded.

HS1 also notes that as the station and track operator, it’s “agnostic about where international growth comes from”, but needs to make plans for increased passenger numbers, regardles of where they come from.

Before the pandemic, HS1 had already carried out various architectural studies looking at how international growth could be accommodated, but says that those studies need to be reconsidered, in light of changing passenger growth assumptions and improvements in travel technology.

The architectural competition is looking for ideas to improve passenger flow in the station to reduce bottlenecks and how they can speed how fast passengers move from waiting to catching a train, to being on it.

In 2016, an interim change was introduced to create more waiting room space in the station, and the latest review will seek to build on that.

At this stage, it’s just a consultation exercise, seeking views from architects on how to improve the station. The ideas will become public only when a shortlist is chosen. The changes only affect the international area of the station and won’t affect domestic rail travel.

The tender documents are here.