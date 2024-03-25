A “tube map” in the shape of a fighter jet is on display at the moment, as part of an exhibition looking at the two conflicting sides in the protests about the arms trade.

In the late 1950s, hundreds of thousands of people took part in demonstrations against Britain’s role in the nuclear arms race, sparking a movement that would continue until the present day. Over the decades, individuals from all backgrounds would be united in their support or rejection of nuclear disarmament. At times of great political division, these alliances evolved to incorporate debates over industrial relations, social policy and British identity as a whole.

The exhibition approaches this network primarily from the point of view of peace and anti-nuclear groups such as the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) and the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT). However, it invites you to consider how the interests and goals of any group can interact and intersect with one or more others.

Most of the exhibition looks at the different groups campaigning on various aspects of the arms trade, and some of the key people involved, with a lot of archive documents and newspapers on display.

Even setting aside the political message, the display also reminds us of the often grassroots style of printing in use at the time, with basic printed flyers contrasting with today’s online content.

There’s a news article in a corner that might make people think how far we’ve come as a society though – a lesbian forced to marry to be allowed to claim her inheritance – which she promptly donated to anti-war activities. She also promptly divorced her cooperatively temporary husband minutes later.

CAAT issued the mocked-up tube map mentioned earlier in protest against Thales being a sponsor of the London Transport Museum in 2015-18.

Also on display are the opponents of nuclear disarmament, such as Women for Families and Defence — providing a counter point that is often overlooked in exhibitions about anti-nuclear protests.

Lady Olga Maitland loaned the materials from Women and Families for Defence, an organisation formed in the early 1980s and was chaired by Olga Maitland. It was founded in opposition to CND and Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp, and argued against unilateral nuclear disarmament.

The exhibition is open every day until 15th September 2024 and is free to visit.

The exhibition is located next to the entrance at the LSE Library, just off Portugal Street, near Holborn.