The Horniman Museum in south London is joining the number of museums that have a monthly late night opening, and although not explicitly for adults — with a 9pm closing, it’s going to be mainly for adults.

Walrus not included at the moment (c) ianVisits

From next month, the museum will be opening late from 5:30pm to 9pm on the first Thursday of the month.

The museum is free to visit, and you don’t need tickets, but if you want to add in the Aquarium and Dinosaur exhibition, they recommend buying discounted tickets for that in advance.

Writer Jenny Lau invites anyone of East and Southeast Asian heritage to drop into the Chá, Chai, Tea exhibition for a one-to-one conversation. Bring your most treasured teacup to discuss, and she will pen a poem expressing the collective reflections on tea and how it holds space for identity. The poem will be shared online in April.

The first of their Horniman Lates will be on the 4th of April, and the intention is that it will be monthly after that – except for December and January.

The Horniman Museum is a short walk from Forest Hill station served by London Overground and Southern trains.

