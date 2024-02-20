There’s been a call for more trains to use a little-used junction on the London Underground to increase services on the Metropolitan line between Watford and Rickmansworth. The improvement would however be linked to the currently moribund Croxley rail link being built, which is unlikely in the near future.

Currently, the Met line has a short spur that runs up to Watford station. Baring a small handful of trains, most services run between Watford and central London — and very few head the other way, using the North Junction, from Watford up towards Amersham.

In a motion (pdf) to be presented at Three Rivers District Council meeting, Councillor Ciaran Reed is calling for a proposal to increase the number of trains heading towards Amersham, mainly to benefit Rickmansworth residents who currently have fewer options for public transport links to Watford.

The impetus for the call to improve the use of the little-used junction has more to do with ensuring that the postponed Croxley link isn’t downgraded in the future. The council has been investigating a way of reopening the disused rail link, but instead of making it part of the Met line, they might operate a bus or light rail shuttle.

If that did happen, the opportunity to run more Met line trains between Watford Junction and Amersham would be removed forever.

The motion being put forward says that the council “believes that if the North Curve track between Croxley and Rickmansworth could be used by a service created as a part of the Croxley – Watford Link, it would significantly increase the value of the project and provide many more Three Rivers residents (and potentially residents in Buckinghamshire), access to this quicker travel to key sites in Watford, including Watford General Hospital, Watford Junction, Vicarage Road Stadium and Watford High Street”

The motion, if passed, would call on the council to work with Transport for London (TfL) to “reconsider allowing the integration of a Croxley – Watford Link to the North Curve track so that trains could run from Chorleywood, through Rickmansworth and Croxley, to Watford, significantly decreasing journey times”

It also calls for the Croxley rail link economic case to be revised to include the option for more trains to run between Watford Junction and Amersham and also any option to run trains further into Buckinghamshire, in effect reopening the old Met line route up to Aylesbury which is currently served by Chiltern Railways.

Ultimately, it’s down to finding the money.

For track bashers — there are a handful of Metropolitan line trains which currently use the North Junction, usually very early in the morning and late at night, and very rarely, at weekends during engineering closures.