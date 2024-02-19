Seen by millions from the outside, but hardly ever from the inside, tickets to climb up inside one of the tall domes at the Old Royal Naval College are now on sale.

Only six people at a time – plus guides – will be able to see and hear about the creation of this remarkable building and its historic turret clock. The tours will include ascending the narrow winding stone staircase to see the skeleton of Wren’s work and then looking out across the rooftops at a 360° view of Greenwich and across to central London.

As a visit, it’s not that dissimilar to climbing up a church tower, with its narrow stairs and excellent views across the local area, and there’s undeniably a strong sense of achievement for having managed the narrow stairs and heights.

The Dome Tour costs £48, lasts approximately 45 minutes, and the ticket also includes entry to the Painted Hall (normally £15).

This tour is not suitable for children under 17.

Tickets for tours on Fridays and Saturdays starting next month are on sale now from here.

