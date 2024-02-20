The redevelopment of the Printworks building in southeast London could retain some of the space that was until last summer a cultural space for hire, and also add some new spaces to the development.

The property developers, British Land and AustralianSuper have submitted a reserved matters planning application to reinstate a permanent cultural venue at the Printworks building within its Canada Water development.

Through a six-year temporary consent, Printworks London – managed by electronic music and arts operator Broadwick – evolved into one of the world’s best-known cultural venues before closing its doors to the public this summer. The developers are now in talks with Broadwick to operate the replacement venue.

The designs, led by architects Hawkins\Brown, seek to maintain the building’s volume and character and the replace venue will occupy one half of the existing building, while the other half will deliver a work and retail space, known as The Grand Press. Once home to the largest printing factory in western Europe known as Harmsworth Quays, the original aesthetics and printing presses have been preserved.

In addition to partial retention of the main hall, there will also be a rooftop space with views across this part of London, and some new smaller rooms.

If the planning application is approved, then the new Printworks could reopen in 2026.