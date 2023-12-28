For its first exhibition after reopening, Young V&A is looking at the Japanese legends underpinning many of its Anime and Manga stories.

However, unless I missed something, and I went around twice to check, it’s a very bitty exhibition that felt more like collecting a random selection of items and putting them on display.

There are themes to the display, of the four topics of Sky, Sea, Forest, and City, and each tells some of the mythic legends of Japanese culture. However, it just felt a very thin exhibition, somehow lacking depth or context to what was being shown.

There’s a lot to look at, and in a peculiar way, it felt more like an art exhibition where rooms are filled with art, and you’re left to work out it is yourself, and here, there’s lots on the walls, with small captions.

Yes, I learned a little bit here and there, but nothing stuck in my memory afterwards — it’s a thin buffet rather than a meal.

I was particularly baffled by the no photography sign next to an old Japanese flag. Were they really unable to find a Japanese flag owned by someone who wouldn’t mind people taking a photo of it?

It’s an odd experience, as I rarely leave an exhibition thinking… well, was that it? But I did this time.

If it was a free exhibition, I might have said it was worth visiting if you’re in the area — but at £10 per person, it’s pretty hard to recommend a visit.

The exhibition, Japan: Myths to Manga is at Young V&A in Bethnal Green until August 2024.

Tickets can be reserved here or bought on the day.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

3 comments
  1. Dncn says:
    28 December 2023 at 6:38 pm

    I wonder if the no photos rule on the old flag was for political reasons; the Japanese imperial flag is a bit like a Nazi swastika to certain people today for the atrocities inflicted by Japan.

    Reply
    • David Withers says:
      28 December 2023 at 7:43 pm

      Please remember this is a children’s exhibition and children’s museum for the very young !!!

  2. Chasidah says:
    29 December 2023 at 11:58 am

    Very bad value for money considering the £10 admission. Very disappointing. No real cohesion. Uninteresting exibits. Clumsy curating. Relieved to have paid only £4 as an ArtFund Member! As a free exibition, it would have worked well. Don’t waste your money on this one…..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions