For its first exhibition after reopening, Young V&A is looking at the Japanese legends underpinning many of its Anime and Manga stories.

However, unless I missed something, and I went around twice to check, it’s a very bitty exhibition that felt more like collecting a random selection of items and putting them on display.

There are themes to the display, of the four topics of Sky, Sea, Forest, and City, and each tells some of the mythic legends of Japanese culture. However, it just felt a very thin exhibition, somehow lacking depth or context to what was being shown.

There’s a lot to look at, and in a peculiar way, it felt more like an art exhibition where rooms are filled with art, and you’re left to work out it is yourself, and here, there’s lots on the walls, with small captions.

Yes, I learned a little bit here and there, but nothing stuck in my memory afterwards — it’s a thin buffet rather than a meal.

I was particularly baffled by the no photography sign next to an old Japanese flag. Were they really unable to find a Japanese flag owned by someone who wouldn’t mind people taking a photo of it?

It’s an odd experience, as I rarely leave an exhibition thinking… well, was that it? But I did this time.

If it was a free exhibition, I might have said it was worth visiting if you’re in the area — but at £10 per person, it’s pretty hard to recommend a visit.

The exhibition, Japan: Myths to Manga is at Young V&A in Bethnal Green until August 2024.

Tickets can be reserved here or bought on the day.