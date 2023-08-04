Will Gompertz, who is currently Artistic Director at the Barbican and was for many years, the BBC’s Arts Editor has been named as the new director of the Sir John Soane’s Museum.

He’ll be taking over at the museum next January, replacing Dr Bruce Boucher who is retiring after leading the museum for the past eight years.

He is also leaving the Barbican, where he was appointed to the newly designed role of Director of Arts and Learning in June 2021. Prior to joining the Barbican, he spent eleven years at the BBC, and before that, spent seven years as a Director of the Tate Galleries.

Will Gompertz said: “I am delighted to be joining Sir John Soane’s Museum at such an exciting time, following decades of restoration across the renowned architect’s extraordinary house and collection led by its brilliant conservators, curators, and previous directors. I look forward to championing the Museum and Soane’s vision, bringing audiences to our newly-restored home and taking Soane’s vision out into the world.”

The Sir John Soane’s Museum attracted record visitor numbers in 2022/23, and has recently been able to open up its never seen before Drawing Room to small groups of visitors.