A selection of ten exhibitions to visit while dodging the rains of the classic British summer.
Science Fiction: Voyage to the Edge of Imagination
Science Museum, South Kensington
(Note: closes on 20th August)
Adults: £15 | Child: £13 | Under 7: Free
Welcome to the world of Science Fiction. In this immersive genre-defying exhibition you will embark on a once in a lifetime adventure through the cosmos to explore visions of the future through the science of today.
Road to Recovery
National Army Museum, Chelsea
(Note: closes on 28th August)
Free
This exhibition follows the challenging journeys of rehabilitation and recovery taken by soldiers who have suffered a life-changing physical or mental injury.
Our NHS at 75
FUJIFILM House of Photography, Covent Garden
Free
An exhibition of the 75 shortlisted entries into a photography competition to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
Conditions of Living: Home and Homelessness in London’s East End
Four Corners Gallery, Bethnal Green
Free
This exhibition takes a visual journey from workhouses to slum clearances, tower blocks and homeless shelters, to explore how photographs have represented these conditions for over a century.
Freddie Mercury
Sotheby’s, Bond Street
Free
This summer, step into Freddie Mercury’s personal world at Sotheby’s London for a once in a lifetime exhibition showcasing the personal collection of a global icon.
Andy Warhol: The Textiles
Fashion and Textile Museum, Bermondsey
Standard: £11.50 | Concessions: £10.50 | Children (<12): Free
An exhibition exploring the beautiful and fascinating textile designs by the influential pop artist and icon Andy Warhol.
Connecting Japan – East Japan Railway Company
Japan House London, Kensington
Free
This rail-themed booth display is complete with a working Japanese station vending machine, dispensing a variety of regional drinks and snacks. The display also features a model Series E5 Shinkansen (bullet train) alongside other rail-themed items.
Civilization: The Way We Live Now
Saatchi Gallery, Chelsea
Standard: £16 | Concessions: £10 | Child (<6): Free
An exhibition offering an unprecedented look at 150 contemporary photographers tracking the visual threads of humankind’s ever-changing, extraordinarily complex life across the globe.
Brian Clarke : A Great Light
Newport Street Gallery, Vauxhall
Free
An exhibition of works by Brian Clarke, who is widely regarded to be the most important artist working in stained glass today.
Re:Imagining Musicals
V&A Museum, South Kensington
Free
(note, closed until 12th August)
This display celebrates the glittering world of musical theatre, exploring the evolution and craftmanship of iconic musicals, from Miss Saigon and My Fair Lady to modern classics SIX the Musical, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
