A selection of ten exhibitions to visit while dodging the rains of the classic British summer.

Science Museum, South Kensington

(Note: closes on 20th August)

Adults: £15 | Child: £13 | Under 7: Free

Welcome to the world of Science Fiction. In this immersive genre-defying exhibition you will embark on a once in a lifetime adventure through the cosmos to explore visions of the future through the science of today.

Details here

National Army Museum, Chelsea

(Note: closes on 28th August)

Free

This exhibition follows the challenging journeys of rehabilitation and recovery taken by soldiers who have suffered a life-changing physical or mental injury.

Details here

FUJIFILM House of Photography, Covent Garden

Free

An exhibition of the 75 shortlisted entries into a photography competition to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

Details here

Four Corners Gallery, Bethnal Green

Free

This exhibition takes a visual journey from workhouses to slum clearances, tower blocks and homeless shelters, to explore how photographs have represented these conditions for over a century.

Details here

Sotheby’s, Bond Street

Free

This summer, step into Freddie Mercury’s personal world at Sotheby’s London for a once in a lifetime exhibition showcasing the personal collection of a global icon.

Details here

Fashion and Textile Museum, Bermondsey

Standard: £11.50 | Concessions: £10.50 | Children (<12): Free

An exhibition exploring the beautiful and fascinating textile designs by the influential pop artist and icon Andy Warhol.

Details here

Japan House London, Kensington

Free

This rail-themed booth display is complete with a working Japanese station vending machine, dispensing a variety of regional drinks and snacks. The display also features a model Series E5 Shinkansen (bullet train) alongside other rail-themed items.

Details here

Saatchi Gallery, Chelsea

Standard: £16 | Concessions: £10 | Child (<6): Free

An exhibition offering an unprecedented look at 150 contemporary photographers tracking the visual threads of humankind’s ever-changing, extraordinarily complex life across the globe.

Details here

Newport Street Gallery, Vauxhall

Free

An exhibition of works by Brian Clarke, who is widely regarded to be the most important artist working in stained glass today.

Details here

V&A Museum, South Kensington

Free

(note, closed until 12th August)

This display celebrates the glittering world of musical theatre, exploring the evolution and craftmanship of iconic musicals, from Miss Saigon and My Fair Lady to modern classics SIX the Musical, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Details here