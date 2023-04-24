The glazed roof above Waterloo station’s concourse is to be stripped back and repaired with new glazing and support structures which will allow more light into the station.

The two-year project will see Network Rail replace the existing glazing and support structures using approximately 10,000 new glazed panels. The panels will be made from a polycarbonate glazing material which is around 50% lighter in weight, reducing stress on the structure and future proofing it for decades to come.

Network Rail engineers have already begun work on this two-year project to refurbish the 100-year-old station roof which overlooks the main concourse, which was substantially rebuilt in 1922.

The rebuilt station was opened by Queen Mary on 21st March 1922. The King was supposed to do it, but he was ill on the day.

A range of other work to improve the station is also being carried out where teams plan to refurbish the shops, and will be adding additional wooden seats in the waiting areas, which will add to the 480 seats, plus 120 seats on platforms.

Work also started earlier this year to refurbish the toilets, adding a gender-neutral facility as well as more female facilities to bring them in line with what is available for males, plus extra baby changing areas.

Cem Davis, Network Rail’s London Waterloo station manager, said: “We really welcome the improvements being made at London Waterloo which is Britain’s busiest station.

“Customers will soon benefit from a lighter and brighter station making journeys more welcoming and pleasant. Work is also underway to improve the retail and food and drink offer, and the toilets are also in the middle of a large-scale refurbishment.

“There will be some changes to the station as we carry out the upgrades and our station team will be on hand to ensure customers’ station experience is as seamless as possible.”