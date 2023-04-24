Next month sees London Craft Week return, with a mix of exhibitions, displays and workshops for anyone to attend.

It’s a chance for retailers and craftspeople to show off their works, and hopefully sell some, but they also include a number of workshops and craft demonstrations for people to attend.

I’ve trawled the over 200 events taking place looking for the workshops that you can attend.

They range from turning up during the day to see someone at work to events you book tickets to attend for a special event.

The full list of events is here, and my selection is below:

Hand-Engraving Demonstration

8th-14th May | Free | Piccadilly

886 by The Royal Mint is a contemporary jewellery collection by creative director Dominic Jones. Watch the creation of unique designs, personalising the 886 collection and offering a glimpse into a truly bespoke service from design conception, drawing to finished hand-polished piece.

Details here

A Talk with The Royal Mint’s Chief Engraver

9th May | £25 | Spitalfields

This talk with chief engraver Gordon Summers provides the opportunity to delve into centuries of British heritage and craftsmanship and learn about the engraving process.

Details here

Meet the Master Barbers

9th May | £16 | St James

Founded in London in 1805, Truefitt & Hill is recognised as the world’s oldest male grooming brand. The craft of shaving is something their master barbers have honed to perfection. Learn how to look your very best at their flagship St James’s store while enjoying a signature cocktail from Eight Lands, an organic vodka and gin brand distilled at the impressive Glenrinnes Distillery.

Details here

Guided Studio Tours and Goldwork Taster Class

9th & 11th May | £15 | Marylebone

Embroiderers to the British royal family, Savile Row and luxury fashion houses, Hand & Lock opens its doors to the public to offer an insight into Britain’s oldest embroidery house. Alongside guided tours, join a taster class and learn the ancient technique of goldwork.

Details here

Hand-Carving and Paint Effects at Chelsea Textiles

9th-12th May | Free | Chelsea

Watch live demonstrations of the intricate and skilful work of one of their master carvers, while a painter demonstrates the traditional paint effects that achieve their authentic worn antique finish.

Details here

Biomaterials – Eggshell Ceramic Keychain Workshop

9th-14th May | £10 | King’s Cross

Guests will have the opportunity to explore the possibilities of Biomaterials, using eggshell waste collected from local restaurants within King’s Cross, to create their own Eggshell Ceramic Keychain.

Details here

Make Your Own Tribal Beading Souvenir from Sarawak, Malaysia

9th-14th May | £10 | Belgravia

Make your own tribal beading souvenir in Sarawak’s Orang Ulu tradition. In this workshop, learn this technique of weaving beads into small souvenirs such as earrings or a key chain.

Details here

Lock & Co. x Lobb: Open House and Talks

10th May | £16 | St James

For this exclusive evening, both brands open their doors to the public, offering a fascinating insight into the world’s oldest hat shop and the craft of bespoke footwear, with talks from in-house artisans as well as family custodians.

Details here

An Upholstery Masterclass with Christopher Guy at Altfield

10th May | Free | Chelsea

Watch an expert London Craftsmen Centre upholsterer cover a beautiful hand-carved chair at fabric showroom Altfield. The event takes place over a whole afternoon, with guests invited to watch the expert at work, covering and piping the CG Monte-Carlo chair in Altfield’s Mylio fabric.

Details here

Kaymet factory visit and tour

10th & 11th May | £10 | Bermondsey

See the production process in Kaymet’s Peckham factory, where their range of classic anodised aluminium serving trays and trolleys are produced. Tours are led by the proprietor in small groups during working hours, with an opportunity to buy products at bargain prices from a table in the factory porch.

Details here

Gilding with Rupert

11th May | Free | Notting Hill

Rupert Bevan started his career as an apprentice in gilding and restoration, teaching him how to use an endless variety of materials and techniques. Now with over 35 years experience, Rupert demonstrates the art of gilding in his Notting Hill showroom.

Details here

Behind the Scenes of a Perfume Lab: Tour and Perfume Blending

11th May | £35 | Covent Garden

Your visit includes a tour of their perfume laboratory, where you can go behind the scenes of perfume creation and explore ingredients with EPC’s in-house perfumer Emmanuelle Moeglin. Learn how fragrances are made and smell some of the most-used ingredients of perfumery.

Each visitor has the opportunity to create their own blend from the EPC fragrance collection, leaving with a luxury 8ml travel-size eau de parfum blended to their taste.

Details here

Alfred Dunhill – Bespoke Tailoring Demonstration

11th May | Free | Mayfair

Experience the Alfred Dunhill Bespoke tailoring service and meet the team who take key silhouettes and personalise them perfectly for clients. Will Adams, dunhill’s Director of Bespoke Menswear will demonstrate key parts of the custom process offered by the House. View modern-day and archive patterns as well as formal tailoring.

Details here

Watchmaking Excellence at Vacheron Constantin

11th May | Free | Bond Street

Visit Vacheron Constantin for an evening with their master watchmaker, Selynn Blanchet. An opportunity to learn about the complex engineering and exquisite finishing that distinguish Vacheron Constantin in the world of haute horlogerie. ​

Details here

The Beauty of Writing Craftsmanship

11th May | Free | Bond Street

Montblanc’s Fountain Pen and Writing expert will share his knowledge and showcase the specialist tools required to craft a nib. Guests will also be able to enjoy live demonstrations of Montblanc’s gold nibs in use by an artist travelling from Italy for the event.

Details here

Wooden Coaster Making Workshop

11th & 13th May | £25 | South Kensington

A hands-on woodworking workshop with Hong Kong artisan Ken Chow. Learn the principles of the mortise and tenon technique while creating your own wooden coaster.

Details here

The Lettering Arts Trust at City & Guilds of London Art School

12th & 13th May | Free | Kennington

The Lettering Arts Trust will be showcasing a selection of hand carved lettering created by some of its former Journeymen who are alumni of the City & Guilds of London Art School.

On Saturday 13 May there will be demonstrations of letter carving by the Lettering Arts Trust’s current journeyman, providing insight into the design, composition and the intricacies of cutting beautiful lettering.

Details here

Method and Maquette: 10 Years of Making

12th & 13th May | Free | Hackney

After a decade of producing sculptural furniture pieces in conjunction with the world-renowned Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Charles Trevelyan opens his studio to the public for the first time to present a collection of the experiments and handmade maquettes that form an integral part of the development process for these works.

Details here

Live Ceramic Performance: Salt Remains

13th May | Free | South Kensington

Join ceramicist Chloé Rosetta Bell as she performs the last act of unravelling, washing, and sanding the Salt Remains from her series of ceramic vessels on display in the exhibition Material Beings. As she works you will observe how salt, metal and clay are activated by elements of fire, water and air, to manifest in the unique surfaces of her works.

Details here