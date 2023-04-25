Plumstead station in southeast London is about to get step-free access as long planned works to add two lifts to the station get underway.

At the moment, there is a ticket office on the London bound side of the station, with stairs down to the platform, and a footbridge plus stairs down to the Kent side platform.

Network Rail has been attempting to improve the station for some years. Initial applications, which included removing the old footbridge were opposed locally, and they had to file four planning applications before approval could be granted, which took place last year.

Replacing the footbridge would have given a better overall result, but Network Rail has found a suitable compromise that will allow step-free access to be delivered at long last.

The works to add the two lifts will start in late Spring, and are expected to be completed about a year later.

The station will remain open throughout the works, although the forecourt area including the steps will be closed, including access to the cycle racks. Access to the station ticket hall will be via to ramped footway.

When completed, there will be a full size 16-person lift to each platform with full walk through design to make them easier to use.

There will also be new bike racks installed as part of the works.

The area in Plumstead around the station is being redeveloped with new blocks of flats and will see a marked increase in passenger numbers over the next few years.

The station is served mainly by Southeastern, with less frequent Thameslink trains, and is also one stop from the Elizabeth line at Abbey Wood for faster trains into central London.