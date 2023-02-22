The Luton DART is a new airport shuttle which will transport passengers from Luton Airport Parkway station to London Luton Airport in under 4 minutes.

It’s also opening late and over budget, but to gloss over that at the moment, ahead of the opening date, they’re looking for volunteers to take part in a series of trials.

Trials will take place in March.

During the trials, volunteers will be asked to take part in a series of trial situations including fire evacuation, station evacuation and a series of customer service scenarios.

Volunteers are required to detail their availability for each date, volunteers will be chosen based on a first come first serve basis.

Wednesday 8th March 2023, 9am – 1pm

Monday 13th March 2023, 2pm – 5pm

Wednesday 15th March 2023, 9am – 1pm

Saturday 18th March 2023, 9am – 1pm

(Note, if applying for the Saturday, there are engineering works on Thameslink, but that won’t affect trains between St Pancras International and Luton Airport Parkway)

To apply to try out the new “train” service, go here.

They recommend wearing warm comfortable clothes and shoes, as you will be playing the role of a passenger who is travelling to the airport. They also ask that you bring along some empty luggage.

Due to the nature of the trials, children under the age of 12 are not permitted. Those planning to bring children between the ages of 12-16 years, must ensure each child is accompanied by an adult.