The opening date of a new automated railway link between London Luton Aiport and the mainline railway has been pushed back until sometime early next year. It had been due to open this year. At the moment, the link between the airport and the nearest railway station, Luton Airport Parkway is by a shuttle bus, but the new rail link with cable-hauled trains will cut the journey times to under 4 minutes.

When it opens, the journey from St Pancras International to Luton Airport terminal will take just over 30 minutes on the fastest trains.

Graham Olver, Chief Executive Officer of Luton Rising, said: “Testing of the system is significantly advanced, but there remain several important tasks that we are working to complete with our partners, which relate mostly to complexities of the communications infrastructure and enabling works. This will also allow us more time to complete all the regulatory, operational and health and safety testing.”

“We had hoped for an announcement of opening in 2022. We are eager to open the Luton DART and will do so as soon as we are assured that passengers will get the world-class service they deserve.”

Construction work on the new light rail link had been completed last year and they were in the fit-out stage, and had expected to complete testing within six months, but there have been a number of delays in completing that phase before they can have regulatory approval to open the line.

The main contractors for the project are Volker Fitzpatrick-Kier (VFK) and Austria based Doppelmayr Cable Car. Network Rail built the new overbridge, escalators and canopies at Luton Airport Parkway station.