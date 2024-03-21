Later this month marks the 60th anniversary of the first unauthorised radio broadcast from a pirate radio ship off the coast of Essex — on 28th March 1964.

Radio Caroline has had several boats over the decades, and the current home, the Ross Revenge, now owned by a charity, is still moored off the coast of Essex, and they offer occasional tours of the boat. They do tours both when it’s broadcasting and not, so you can pick which sort of visit you want, as they are quite different in what you can and can’t see.



The Ross Revenge a former North Sea factory fishing trawler used during the Anglo-Icelandic Cod War, and became the home of Radio Caroline in 1983, and although no longer a pirate radio, the ship still broadcasts regularly.

Less regularly, they take the public on board for tours – which can be booked here.

The anniversary is also an opportunity to highlight a crowdfunder campaign by the charity Ross Revenge (Home of Radio Caroline) which is raising funds to send the 64-year-old vessel for a major shipyard overhaul.

Radio Caroline broadcasts worldwide online, across England and northern Europe on 648 AM, on DAB and on Freeview Channel 277.

Getting to Radio Caroline

The ship is moored in the middle of the River Blackwater, and to get to it, there’s a pickup in a small boat from the pier at West Mersea.

To get there, you can take the Greater Anglia train to get to Colchester and then catch the 63 bus to West Mersea.

Or you could drive.