A new company will take over the management of the London Cable Car, aka, the Dangleway on its 12th anniversary in June.

The cable car has been managed by staff employed by Mace since it opened in 2012, and they provide the front-of-house services, security and maintenance.

FirstGroup, which operates bus and train services, will take over the contract to manage the Cable Car from 28th June 2024, the 12th anniversary of its opening. They’ve been awarded an initial core five-year contract with the option to extend it for a further three years.

FirstGroup says it is now developing plans to improve the service during the contract period and create educational outreach and work placements for school students in the local boroughs of Greenwich and Newham.

The IFS Cloud sponsorship is unaffected.

Internally within TfL, the Cable Car is bundled with the DLR for contracts and reporting, so FirstGroup will technically be operating a cable car on behalf of a railway.

Applications to take on the management contract were announced back in April.

Annual Pass

The price of a trip on the cable car is typically £6 per adult — but there’s a much cheaper option if you fancy several trips, and that’s to buy an annual pass. That costs £17 and gets you 10 one-way journeys within a year. That’s just £1.70 per trip.