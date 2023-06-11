Sadly (probably) not passing over London, but worth highlighting in case you’re in the areas affected, as there will be a flypast to mark the forthcoming retirement of the C-130J Hercules from RAF service on Wednesday 14th June.

I say probably not passing over London – but in the afternoon, the flight needs to get from Colchester to Boscombe Down, and the most convenient route would be via London, which would be exciting, or around it, which is less exciting — so maybe keep an eye out around 3:30-4pm, just in case.

Details of the planned routing and timings by the three aircraft can be found below and cover locations of significance to Hercules’ service and 47 Squadron.

The first Hercules arrived at Marshall’s of Cambridge in December 1966 Hercules. Since entering RAF service, originally with 242 Operational Conversion Unit at RAF Thorney Island, it has operated across the globe in support of UK military and humanitarian relief operations.

The transition to the 22-strong Atlas (A400) fleet and other air mobility aircraft has been ongoing for some time. 47 Squadron and the Hercules will continue to deliver on operations supporting UK defence objectives until 30 Jun 23.

The expertise acquired operating the Hercules and its broad range of capabilities will be transitioned across to the other flying platforms in RAF service. This includes Ground support staff (Engineers, Air Operations and Intelligence professions) who will be relocated to similar roles around the RAF.

Flypast times on 14th June 2023

10:00 Depart RAF Brize Norton

10:25 National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas

10:34 RAF Cosford

11:22 RAF Valley

11:48 FS Aldergrove

12:51 RAF Lossiemouth (with Typhoon escort)

14:08 RAF Leeming

14:10 RAF Topcliffe

14:23 Beverley

14:35 RAF Waddington

14:38 RAF College Cranwell

14:58 Cambridge Airport

15:04 RAF Mildenhall

15:15 Colchester Garrison

Possibly flying over London or around it?

16:22 MOD Boscombe Down

16:25 Salisbury Plain (West Down Camp)

16:32 MOD Lyneham

16:36 Royal Wootton Bassett

16:39 Defence Academy of the UK, Shrivenham

16:43 Dalton Barracks, Abingdon

16:51 RAF Halton

16:55 RAF High Wycombe

17:05 RAF Brize Norton

If you’re interested in owning one after their retirement, they’re up for sale.