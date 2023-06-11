Sadly (probably) not passing over London, but worth highlighting in case you’re in the areas affected, as there will be a flypast to mark the forthcoming retirement of the C-130J Hercules from RAF service on Wednesday 14th June.
I say probably not passing over London – but in the afternoon, the flight needs to get from Colchester to Boscombe Down, and the most convenient route would be via London, which would be exciting, or around it, which is less exciting — so maybe keep an eye out around 3:30-4pm, just in case.
Details of the planned routing and timings by the three aircraft can be found below and cover locations of significance to Hercules’ service and 47 Squadron.
The first Hercules arrived at Marshall’s of Cambridge in December 1966 Hercules. Since entering RAF service, originally with 242 Operational Conversion Unit at RAF Thorney Island, it has operated across the globe in support of UK military and humanitarian relief operations.
The transition to the 22-strong Atlas (A400) fleet and other air mobility aircraft has been ongoing for some time. 47 Squadron and the Hercules will continue to deliver on operations supporting UK defence objectives until 30 Jun 23.
The expertise acquired operating the Hercules and its broad range of capabilities will be transitioned across to the other flying platforms in RAF service. This includes Ground support staff (Engineers, Air Operations and Intelligence professions) who will be relocated to similar roles around the RAF.
Flypast times on 14th June 2023
- 10:00 Depart RAF Brize Norton
- 10:25 National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas
- 10:34 RAF Cosford
- 11:22 RAF Valley
- 11:48 FS Aldergrove
- 12:51 RAF Lossiemouth (with Typhoon escort)
- 14:08 RAF Leeming
- 14:10 RAF Topcliffe
- 14:23 Beverley
- 14:35 RAF Waddington
- 14:38 RAF College Cranwell
- 14:58 Cambridge Airport
- 15:04 RAF Mildenhall
- 15:15 Colchester Garrison
- Possibly flying over London or around it?
- 16:22 MOD Boscombe Down
- 16:25 Salisbury Plain (West Down Camp)
- 16:32 MOD Lyneham
- 16:36 Royal Wootton Bassett
- 16:39 Defence Academy of the UK, Shrivenham
- 16:43 Dalton Barracks, Abingdon
- 16:51 RAF Halton
- 16:55 RAF High Wycombe
- 17:05 RAF Brize Norton
If you’re interested in owning one after their retirement, they’re up for sale.
Leave a Reply