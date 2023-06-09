Published by By Ian Mansfield London Art News 1 Comment ↓

If you wander through Belgravia, you might spy a large metal map of London and wonder why it’s there.

The artwork is a celebration of the River Westbourne, one of London’s “lost” rivers that runs from the Serpentine to the Thames, and was created in 2009 by London based artist, Julian Stocks.

It’s a steel triptych screen that you can find on Kinnerton Street, which is also one of the streets that the Westbourne (just about) flows under.

The art blurb says that the art “assets the link between the city and nature. It strives to return this London river to our lives and imaginations. It is both a monument and a navigator to the hidden waters beneath our feet”

Appropriately for an artwork dedicated to water, the steel was cut using a water jet.

The artwork was placed here as part of a redevelopment of the buildings on the street. There had been a 1960s row of houses here, but these were demolished in 2008 and replaced with the current modern row of flats, which also now ran above the entrance to the underground car park behind the flats.

In order to support the flats, a column was required in the middle, and to lighten the effect of the structure, they installed this perforated artwork.

It was spotted while out with Diamond Geezer and Matt from Londonist exploring the local public houses.

What we didn’t spot at the time, and only discovered in the research is that there’s a matching work of art right above our heads. If you look at the flats directly above the car park entrance, their Juliet balconies are all decorated with the same metal design as well.

Location map and local interesting places
NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. diamond geezer says:
    9 June 2023 at 8:03 pm

    Truly a secret hiding in plain sight 🙂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Art News