The City of London’s tallest building, 22 Bishopsgate, has been used for a science experiment—to display a curious quirk of Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

It’s all to do with time and how gravity affects time — the stronger the pull of gravity, the slower time proceeds. If you stand on the ground, gravity is stronger than if you’re in a plane, so time in the plane is faster than if you’re on the ground (time literally flies), albeit by such a minuscule amount that it requires very clever machines to measure the effect.

There are other minuscule effects on time, even on the ground. For example, time in London is marginally faster than time in New York because New York is built on dense rock, which has a stronger gravity than London’s clay.

Back to London, though – and the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) synchronised two exceptionally accurate clocks at their offices in Teddington, and then one was taken to the Horizon 22 viewing gallery at the top of the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper.

When the two clocks were reunited, the time on the clock that was at 22 Bishopsgate was measured to have gained an additional 100±30 nanoseconds compared to the clock that stayed at NPL, entirely in agreement with Einstein’s prediction that time does travel faster the higher up you are.

However, the difference is so slight that a person would need to live on the top floor of the skyscraper for around a million years to have aged just one second more than a person living on the ground floor.

But the time dilation effect was proven – so yay science!

If it sounds a bit niche, science has practical implications – as satellites in space are sufficiently far from the earth, gravity is much weaker, and time flows faster in space. So much so that the internal clocks inside GPS satellites have to tick at a slower speed than clocks on the Earth to account for the difference.

Without understanding how gravity affects time, the GPS location in your phone would get progressively less accurate until you end up in the wrong location.

The demonstration at 22 Bishopsgate was part of the Lord Mayor of London Alderman Professor Michael Mainelli’s mayoral theme, ‘Connect to Prosper’.

The demonstration was the first in a series of showpiece exercises, which will run for the duration of the Lord Mayor’s tenure. The Experiment Series seeks to showcase innovation and invention in the City of London and promote and celebrate the many ‘knowledge miles’ within the Square Mile.

London’s buildings have played unexpected roles in off-worldly science before, such as when a neutrino detector was installed in Holborn tube station.