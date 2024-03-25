If you’re handy with a needle and thread, you can sew your own vintage tube map – with a new kit from the London Transport Museum.
They say it lets you try new stitching techniques. The kit guides you through chain stitch, coral stitch, and Portuguese knotted stem stitch, amongst others. A different type of stitch is used for each underground line.
The box includes everything you need to complete your embroidery: an instruction booklet, embroidery hoop, needles, needle threader, and threads—just supply your own scissors.
You can buy it online, or it’s on display in the LT Museum’s Covent Garden shop – on the ground floor.
Whether as a project for yourself or a gift for anyone who loves sewing or embroidery.
Looks like the thread colours for the Bakerloo and Central lines have been reversed in the exemplar.
Nope – that is correct for 1930s maps.
Thanks for posting this. Just ordered one for my wife, she loves tapestry, cross stitch and embroidery. This will keep,her occupied for hours!