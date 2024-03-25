If you’re handy with a needle and thread, you can sew your own vintage tube map – with a new kit from the London Transport Museum.

They say it lets you try new stitching techniques. The kit guides you through chain stitch, coral stitch, and Portuguese knotted stem stitch, amongst others. A different type of stitch is used for each underground line.

The box includes everything you need to complete your embroidery: an instruction booklet, embroidery hoop, needles, needle threader, and threads—just supply your own scissors.

You can buy it online, or it’s on display in the LT Museum’s Covent Garden shop – on the ground floor.

Whether as a project for yourself or a gift for anyone who loves sewing or embroidery.