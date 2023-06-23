In the countryside not far from Didcot can be found a stunning flying saucer of a building, which also happens to house a large particle accelerator, and they open it a few times a year to the public for free tours.

Known as a synchrotron, it’s a large particle accelerator, but rather than smashing atoms together to study them, as is done at CERN, here they are used to generate powerful light beams that can be used to study the inside of materials.

Of importance to science, and commerce, the huge facility is a wonder of big machines that are used to study the microscopic, the entire facility sits in a huge silver ring building in the countryside.

A visit is to see some very big science at work.

As the synchrotron is pretty much in use all the time, tours are limited to occasional open days, and the next one will be on Saturday 28th October 2023.

A visit will take approximately 2/2.5 hours and will consist of:

An introductory talk giving a general overview of Diamond and what it is used for.

A guided tour – including a trip to see inside the synchrotron and the laboratories – note that extensive walking will be involved

An opportunity to talk to Diamond employees and ask them about their work and the facility.

Due to demand for places, they are being allocated by ballot — and you can apply for up to 6 free tickets here.

I visited in 2010 and had a great time.

To get to Diamond Light Source if coming by public transport then buses from Didcot railway station to Harwell Campus run every half hour on bus route Connector X32 with journey times of around 20 minutes.