During the Wimbledon fortnight, a number of screens are set up across London so people can watch the balls bouncing between bats on a larger screen. Be aware that seats tend to get grabbed fast for the big matches, as you might expect, but you’ll often be able to sit on the floor/grass, so bring a rug.

And don’t forget that outside of the Wimbledon fortnight, the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club offers regular guided tours of the Wimbledon tennis grounds and museum.

Canary Wharf

Large screen on the grass lawn above the main shopping centre, so plenty of options for food/drink downstairs as well.

Is open daily throughout the Wimbledon fortnight, and will show other sports through the summer to 24th August.

Chelsea

A big screen is being set up at the Duke of York Square, next to the Saatchi Gallery but will be open from just 14th to 16th July.

Covent Garden

A medium sized screen will be set up along the north side of the main plaza with seating.

Hackney Wick

Situated just inside the Olympic Park is “Hackney Bridge”, and they will have a big screen showing the tennis, along with food and drink offers.

Hammersmith

Their big screen will return to Lyric Square, every day from 3th to 16th July.

Hyde Park

Wimbledon matches will be screened during Open House at BST Hyde Park on Monday 3rd July 12pm, Tuesday 4th July 12pm and Wednesday 5th July 12pm.

King’s Cross

A large screen is set up on the canal opposite the large staggered seating area – and will be showing Wimbledon during the daytime, plus movies on some of the evenings.

London Bridge

More of a bar with screen but it’s outdoors and can be found at Vinegar Yard, which is around the south side of the railway station.

The pizza parlour will be “slinging their za” apparently.

Marylebone

A large screen is being set up in Portman Square Garden, just behind Selfridges, from 11th to 16th July.

There will also be an on-site guest kitchen supplied by local restaurants.

Paddington

Screenings in the Merchant Square development behind Paddington station. No pre-booking is required and deckchairs are available on a first come, first served basis.

The tennis will be screened every day between 11am – 7pm (later if the games run over) from 3rd to 16th July.

Piccadilly

A large screen is being set up in the St James Market courtyard a few minutes from Piccadilly Circus.

Will be open from 3rd to 16th July.

Tower Bridge

Showing every day on the big screen at The Scoop, the sunken seating area next to the former City Hall, from Monday 3rd July until the final on Sunday 16th July.

Tower of London

St. Katharine Docks next to the Tower will show Wimbledon on its floating pontoon between Monday 3rd July to Sunday 16th July 2023.

Twickenham

A riverside screen is being set up for the Wimbledon championships, and also some free movies later in the summer.

St Paul’s Cathedral

Actually, on the roof of One New Change, the shopping centre at the back of the cathedral, but you will be able to watch tennis with the cathedral as the backdrop.

Will be open 3rd to 16th July.

Victoria

Screenings will take place in Eccleston Yards, a shopping and food venue just to the south of Victoria station.

Wimbledon

Large screen set up on “Murray Mound” next to the main championships. The Hill is situated to the north of No.1 Court, not in Wimbledon as despite its name, the championships take place at Southfields.

Note, you need a ground pass to access this venue.

In Wimbledon town centre (which isn’t that close to the tennis grounds), there will be a large screen set up in the couryard near the railway station.

