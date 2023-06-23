Heathers The Musical, based on the 1988 cult hit, has returned to London to The Other Palace for a limited season, and there’s a flash sale on ticket prices at the moment.

Greetings, salutations. Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody…

At the moment, tickets are on sale:

£45.60 tickets are just £27.50

£54.00 tickets are just £32.50

£73.80 tickets are just £45.00

The flash sale is valid for all performances until 16th July 2023 if booked from here by 30th June 2023.

Age restriction – Recommended for ages 14 and above. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Running time – 2 hours 30 minutes (including interval)

The cast of Heathers

Stepping into the lead role of geeky teen, turned popular girl is Miracle Chance (Be More Chill), as Veronica Sawyer. Beside her, in the role of Jason ‘J.D’ Dean is Ellis Kirk (Dear Evan Hansen).

The titular ‘Heathers’ are led by Olivia Barnett-Legh, who makes her professional debut as the formidable Heather Chandler, Kia Paris Walcott (Millennials) as Heather Duke, and Katharine Pearson (Back To The Future) as Heather McNamara.

The register for the 2023 class of Westerberg is completed with Katie Ramshaw (Roger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Martha Dunnstock, Will Breckin (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) as Kurt Kelly, Cristian Zaccarini (Grease) as Ram Sweeney, Rachel Breeze (La Boheme) as Ms Fleming, Alexander Service (Little Women) as Ram’s Dad/Big BudDean/Coach and many more!