For one week, the interior and outside of St Martin-in-the-Fields will be filled with sound and light as a Son-et-Lumiere covers the walls with colour. They did this for the first time earlier this year, and it will return again, as frankly, they sold out of tickets, so it was popular.

The video display will be different this time, with a new show created for the church by Peter Walker and Luxmuralis.

There will be a free video display on the side of the church, but the real magic is inside – entry via the crypt, which will also be turned into a video display. Then upstairs into the church, and take a pew for an impressive video display that fills half the church with sound and light.

Based on the first show earlier this year, it’s a very clever effect, ranging from plain video film projected onto the walls, to some almost 3D effect illusions. The video is on a loop, and there’s no explicit duration for how long you have to stay, although the organisers suggest allowing up to an hour.

The show will run from Tuesday 30th January 2024 to Saturday 3rd February 2024.

Video from this January’s show

Pre-booking is advised as very limited tickets will be available on the day, and some slots are already selling out. Tickets are priced depending on the time of your visit, starting at £8 and with premium slots at £12. All tickets for under 16s are £5.

Tickets are on sale from here.

Entry to the show is on the north side of the church, which you can find next to Trafalgar Square.