A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Fire sees tube station closed with thousands evacuated into streets in heart of city Mirror

London Underground has joined in the growing excitement over this weekend’s football World Cup final, with special messages on some of their ticket barriers. ianVisits

British artist Monster Chetwynd discusses her artistic intervention for Art on the Underground. Stir World

Elizabeth line

A faulty train is caused delays on services between Abbey Wood and Reading, via London Paddington, Slough and Maidenhead. Reading Chronicle

Mainline / Overground

Two of HS2’s large tunnel boring machines are to be buried into the site at Old Oak Common next year so they can wait there until a decision is taken about how to build Euston station. ianVisits

Anti-HS2 activists who dug a network of tunnels under Euston station have been sentenced following a retrial. Camden New Journal

Network Rail has shared images showing its progress so far on the London Euston to Watford Junction rail upgrade work. Ham & High

A lorry has crashed into a railway bridge and then rolled over blocking a road in Fairlop this morning (August 11). Essex Live

Miscellaneous

Video of teen doing press-up on level crossing sparks railway safety warning Yahoo News

The UK’s oldest and only remaining black bookshop and publisher has collaborated with Transport for London (TfL) to create its first ever aural piece of artwork. Islington Tribune

The parents of a student who was hit by a train have accused police of failing to properly investigate his death. Local London

Going underground: a subterranean tour of London’s abandoned tube stations National Geographic

The 1938 era art-deco tube train will be back out on the railway again next month, running along the Met line in northwest London. ianVisits

Detectives are investigating an incident which saw a man sit opposite a woman on a Tube train and attempt to expose himself. ITV

Asos accused of copying Maybelline’s viral London advert with Kylie Cosmetics campaign Cosmetics Business

A teenager has been detained for more than six years for stabbing a 16-year-old boy on a Victoria line Tube train. BBC News

And finally: A man who played music out loud on his Tube journey through London has been hit with a £300 legal bill for annoying other passengers on the train. Standard

The image above is from August 2020: Impulsoria – the Victorian horse powered railway