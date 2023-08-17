Tower Bridge will be closed, and open, at the same time over the Bank Holiday Weekend, as the bascules will be left in the upright position for several days. That means it’s closed to road and pedestrian traffic for the whole weekend, but does give people the chance to see the bridge in an unusual “open” position for longer than usual.

Now, while that is obviously very annoying for people trying to cross the bridge — it’s an exceptional opportunity for photographers to get photos of the bridge in its “open” position without needing to rush to get photos or have a cruise ship getting in the way.

Although the bridge will be sealed off at both ends – other than for pedestrian access to the visitor centre, you might also possibly be able to get long-distance photos of the bridge with the bascules open from either end by the road closure barriers. Might need a good zoom lens, but it’s a perspective that is usually only snapped quickly if stuck in road traffic when the bridge closes.

If you want to get photos from above, the visitor attraction will remain open but visitors are asked to book their ticket in advance and enter only via the ticket office on the north side, nearest to the Tower of London. Also, if you live in Southwark, Tower Hamlets or the City of London – then you can go in for just £1, so again, a decent chance to take photos of the open bridge from above without needing to rush to get snaps when it opens for a boat to pass through.

The work, carried out by Sheffield-based contractor 3RS Engineering, will replace metal plates at the rear of the bascules – the moving parts of the bridge – which have become damaged through wear and tear.

The bascules are the huge counter-weights attached to the ends of the two moving road sections and swing down into a large space underneath the bridge. As the bascules are usually out of sight when the bridge is open to road traffic, the only way to get at them for an extended period of time is to open the bridge and leave it open.

Then the bascules will have swung down into the chamber to make repairs possible.

The bridge will close to traffic and pedestrians at 10pm on Friday 25th August and reopen late on Monday 28th August, unless the work is completed earlier.

Later this year, the chance to go down into the now empty bascule chambers will resume as well.

Sadly, there’s no indication that they will be repeating the use of a temporary ferry service that was used in 2016 when the bridge had to be closed for an extended period of time. It was quite bonkers to lay on a ferry when London Bridge was a short walk away, but delightfully so.