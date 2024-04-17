There’s a chance to go on a tour around some of the key historic locations in the Richmond area, with your journey between them taking place in a Routemaster bus.

The tours will be conducted in Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill’s classic Routemaster bus, and money raised from the tours will support the local Habitats & Heritage charity’s conservation work.

Two tours will take place on Saturday 1st June 2024:

  • Morning tour
  • Will visit the Kilmorey Mausoleum and the St. Leonards Court air raid shelter.
  • Adults: £21.15 | Under 18s: £5.40
  • Afternoon tour
  • Will visit the Kilmorey Mausoleum, the St. Leonards Court air raid shelter and end in the private garden of the 18th century Asgill House for tea and cake.
  • Adults: £31.65 | Under 18s: £10.65

To book either tour, go here and full details are here.

Kilmorey Mausoleum (c) ianVisits

St. Leonards Court air raid shelter (c) ianVisits

The St. Leonards Court air raid shelter requires descending 13 steps in low light conditions. Good footwear is advised at other sites which require walking on uneven grass.

The tour may not be suitable for very young children due to the nature of the sites.

The meeting point for the tours is Bus Stop Z, next to Richmond railway station.

